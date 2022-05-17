ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

On This Date: Kenny Chesney Dropped His First #1 Hit “She’s Got It All” Back In 1997

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1MM_0fhR7oks00

There really ain’t anything better than summer time and OG Kenny Chesney music.

I mean come on, you gotta love those original hits like “How Forever Feels,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Back Where I Come From,” and so many others.

However, there’s one specific Chesney hit from the ’90s that changed the trajectory of his career forever, and it was his 1997 hit, “She’s Got It All,” off his I Will Stand Album.

As a matter of fact, the song was released on this date back in 1997, and was the East Tennessean’s first number one hit on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Needless to say, the song rocket launched his career, as he achieved 31 number one singles, and a cult like following which he later dubbed “No Shoes Nation,” packing out arenas and stadiums year in and year out.

And if you’ve somehow gone your whole life without hearing this up-tempo, ’90s country jam, go ahead and do yourself a favor:

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Shania Twain Says She Was Called “America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer” When She First Got Her Start In Country Music

How is anybody gonna hate on Shania Twain? A ’90s country legend, one of the highest selling artists of all time, in any genre… I mean, I had a poster of her on bedroom door when I was like 9 years old for fuck’s sake. You know how hard it was to land that coveted bedroom door poster real estate? Pretty damn hard. Michael Jordan, Sammy Sosa, Shania Twain… we’re talking elite company here. Anyways, on her Apple Music radio […] The post Shania Twain Says She Was Called “America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer” When She First Got Her Start In Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” Made Me Cry At The Preschool Dropoff Line

On my son’s first day of preschool, I didn’t cry… until I started my car and heard Chris Stapleton’s damn, emotional, platinum song, “Starting Over,” on the radio. I pulled the car out of the driveway and caught my son’s eyes, wide and panicked in the middle of the schoolyard. I looked away quickly. My sister told me it was best that way for the kid. Don’t stretch out the pain of leaving. Just go and let the trained teachers pick up the pieces when your kid falls apart.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Wins Top Country Male Artist, Performs “Don’t Think Jesus” In Return To Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen made his return to the award show stage last night, performing two songs at the Billboard Music Awards. Sean “Diddy” Combs, who hosted and served as the executive producer for the show, said he brought Morgan on as a performer in an attempt to stop the trend of “canceling” people who’ve made a mistake, saying, in part: “The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us […] The post Morgan Wallen Wins Top Country Male Artist, Performs “Don’t Think Jesus” In Return To Billboard Music Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Willie Nelson & Julio Iglesias Were Topping The Charts With Their Classic “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before”

Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias might’ve been an unlikely duo back in the 80’s, but they ended up with a #1 hit with their duet “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.” And on this day in 1984, the duo was topping the country charts with their hit single. The song was written by Hal David and Albert Hammond, and originally recorded by Hammond in 1975 on his album 99 Miles From L.A. Julio included it on his 1984 album 1100 Bel […] The post On This Date: Willie Nelson & Julio Iglesias Were Topping The Charts With Their Classic “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but she took a walk on the wild side recently for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose. The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed the crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie then shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Mom Picking Him Up From the Cat Hotel Couldn't Be Sweeter

Like any parent who goes away on vacation or a work trip, leaving their child is the hardest part. As much fun as it might be to be childless for a few days, the reunion with your little one is always so great. That goes for pet parents, too. And it's not just a one-way street. Our kids and pets are over the moon when they see we've returned for them.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Why Carrie Underwood Got So Emotional Talking to Noah Thompson on Return Episode

Last night, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood helped three contestants sing their way into the Grand Finale, feeling the emotions of the moment herself. Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” back in Season 4. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s helping the next generation of stars make their way to the competition’s finale, which airs next Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Dog’s Reaction When Human Sister Won’t Pay Attention To Her Is Too Much

Siblings know just how to press your buttons, and they’ll do it every time. This applies to a dog on TikTok and her human sister too. All the Pomsky (that's half Pomeranian, half Siberian Husky) wanted was a little TLC, was that too much to ask for? But her sister was just a bit preoccupied watching television and now the fit she threw when she wouldn’t give her pets is the funniest thing you’ll see on the internet today.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

137K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy