On This Date: Kenny Chesney Dropped His First #1 Hit “She’s Got It All” Back In 1997

There really ain’t anything better than summer time and OG Kenny Chesney music.

I mean come on, you gotta love those original hits like “How Forever Feels,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Back Where I Come From,” and so many others.

However, there’s one specific Chesney hit from the ’90s that changed the trajectory of his career forever, and it was his 1997 hit, “She’s Got It All,” off his I Will Stand Album.

As a matter of fact, the song was released on this date back in 1997, and was the East Tennessean’s first number one hit on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Needless to say, the song rocket launched his career, as he achieved 31 number one singles, and a cult like following which he later dubbed “No Shoes Nation,” packing out arenas and stadiums year in and year out.

And if you’ve somehow gone your whole life without hearing this up-tempo, ’90s country jam, go ahead and do yourself a favor: