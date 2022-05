With the recent passing of Sen. Orrin Hatch, his incomparable legislative legacy has been discussed across the nation and throughout Utah. As providers of in-home health care for those who have been exposed to uranium, we pause to pay tribute to Orrin Hatch who, together with former Rep. Wayne Owens, D-Utah, established the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program in 1990. The RECA program provides one-time benefit payments to victims of radiation exposure from the development and testing of nuclear weapons.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO