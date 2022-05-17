Pax East 2022 Klabater Interview

After a test period that began in January, Nvidia now allows everyone to play Fortnite on mobile with touch controls via GeForce Now -- in other words, it works on the iPhone as well as Android phones. This follows Microsoft's rollout of free cloud-based Fortnite via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the beginning of May. Both cloud gaming services are required to work in the Safari browser because of Apple's App Store policies, and ever since Apple gave a dedicated Fortnite app the boot we've been waiting for these workarounds (Google allows a GeForce Now app, at least).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO