PERKASIE, Pa. - The town will be full of live, outdoor music with the first-ever Porchfest happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be 20 different "stages" throughout town, each of them on a resident's or business's from porch area, where a 41 different musical acts will perform throughout the day. There will also vendors, and food and drink available at local restaurants.

23 HOURS AGO