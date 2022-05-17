ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

High school juniors, seniors encouraged to apply to Elizabeth City State University's free aviation program

 4 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Calling all future North Carolina pilots! Are you ready to take flight? Elizabeth City State University is opening up 80 spots in its aviation program to high school juniors and seniors.

High schoolers will get college credit as part of the 2022-23 ECSU-FAA Aviation Workforce Development Program and get the change to take simulated flights and aviation-related field trips.

And the best part? There's no cost to participate! ECSU will cover all costs related to:

  • 6 credits of college coursework
  • FAA private pilot ground written exam
  • PART 107 Drone Pilot License
  • FAA Medical Examination
  • Weeklong College Residential experience on the ECSU campus during the summer
  • State-of-the-art Flight simulator and discovery flight experiences in ECSU aircraft

Students will receive more than 90 hours of learning and will also experience life as a college student by staying on campus during summer 2023.

Additionally, 20 students will receive a scholarship of up to $4,000 to pursue an Aviation or Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) degree at ECSU.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, May 31. You can submit your application online here or by scanning the QR code below.

Elizabeth City State University

Comments / 0

Flight
