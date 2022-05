NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Juneteenth Festival is looking for artifacts to enhance the festival’s history display. The display will be in the Newberry Opera House lobby throughout the month of June. Those interested in contributing to the display are asked to contact Newberry Parks and Recreation by May 27 with their artifacts. Photographs, digital and printed, artworks, and items of historical significance to the story of Black history are welcome. Artifacts that showcase Newberry County’s Black history are needed, in particular.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO