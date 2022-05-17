ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez looks ready for business in a miniskirt and blazer while Hilary Duff is elegant in a long black dress as they lead the stars at the Disney Upfronts in New York City

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

She just celebrated a milestone after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

But Selena Gomez was back to business on Tuesday when she joined Hilary Duff and a bevy of stars at the Disney and ABC upfront presentation in New York City.

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star was dressed for the occasion in a business-ready pale yellow blazer and skirt, while Hilary looked glamorous in a long black dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6ZDT_0fhR6LJi00
Star power: Selena Gomez stunned in a blazer and miniskirt at the Disney Upfronts in New York City on Tuesday. She was joined by Hilary Duff, who looked elegant in a long black dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOZNh_0fhR6LJi00

The stars of Disney and ABC were present for panels announcing upcoming programming for advertisers, which helps get them plan out how to spread out their funds.

Selena looked stylish in her short-sleeve blouse, which featured large pearl buttons. She wore a miniskirt in the same shade that highlighted her trim legs.

The actress and singer stood tall in silky white heels, and she styled her dark hair in a playfully messy bun.

Hilary was covered up in her long-sleeve dress, which reached down to her ankles and was decorated with daisy patterns.

She had on black heels that strapped around her ankles, and she wore her hair in long, thick waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMDbr_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C7Ja_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVSUg_0fhR6LJi00
Costars: Selena was promoting her series Only Murders In The Building, so she brought along her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Steve paired a black blazer with gray pants, while Martin complemented him with a silky charcoal suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViU67_0fhR6LJi00
Gorgeous: Hilary was covered up in her long-sleeve dress, which reached down to her ankles and was decorated with daisy patterns. She had on black heels that strapped around her ankles, and she wore her hair in long, thick waves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbrrf_0fhR6LJi00
Legs for days: Kerry Washington rocked a cream-colored mini dress, which was decorated with opulent jeweled embroidery. She wore her hair in a long ponytail and had on white pumps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtwAo_0fhR6LJi00
Woman in white: She embraced her pal Emayatzy Corinealdi, who looked lovely in a white off-the-shoulder dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qMlk_0fhR6LJi00
Standing out: Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani added some color with a bright yellow cardigan, which he contrasted with a blue windbreaker, gray pants and white sneakers. Liev Schreiber looked classy with a beige blazer and gray pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2CZ6_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skxaF_0fhR6LJi00
Too cool for school: Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo looked chic in loose-fitting navy slacks and a matching blouse, along with aviator sunglasses

Selena was promoting her acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, so she brought along her veteran costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Steve paired a black blazer with gray pants, while Martin complemented him with a silky charcoal suit.

Kerry Washington had legs for days thanks to her cream-colored mini dress, which was decorated with opulent jeweled embroidery. She wore her hair in a long ponytail and had on white pumps.

Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani added some color with a bright yellow cardigan, which he contrasted with a blue windbreaker, gray pants and white sneakers.

Liev Schreiber looked classy with a beige blazer and gray pants.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo looked chic in loose-fitting navy slacks and a matching blouse, along with aviator sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVx3O_0fhR6LJi00
Suited up: Modern Family star Sarah Hyland looked as if she was having fun as she gestured wildly to someone just off the red carpet. She was stylish in a hypnotizing gray plaid suit with blue and red accents, which she wore with a white top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkyT0_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lantY_0fhR6LJi00
Lovebirds: She was joined by her fiancé Wells Adams, who looked sharp in a beige plaid suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqX0u_0fhR6LJi00
Glowing: Claws star Niecy Nash stood out in a coral suit and a busty white top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JOT8_0fhR6LJi00
Fit figure: Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez highlighted her toned abs in with a black cropped cardigan and a voluminous black skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSGCP_0fhR6LJi00
Taking it easy: Oscar winner Hilary Swank looked striking in a texture brown vest with loose-fitting matching slacks. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany showed off her fit arms in a multi-patterned plaid bustier and matching slacks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p84d8_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqSW6_0fhR6LJi00
It takes two: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio arrived together to put on a unified front at the Upfronts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy9G5_0fhR6LJi00
Back in black: Charli shimmered in a black satin double-breasted suit, while Dixie sizzled in a slim black halter dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irn6n_0fhR6LJi00
Celebrity parents: They were joined by their parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. Marc dressed down his classic black suit with red-and-white Nike sneakers, while wore a chic black-and-white double-breasted suit

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland looked as if she was having fun as she gestured wildly to someone just off the red carpet. She was stylish in a hypnotizing gray plaid suit with blue and red accents, which she wore with a white top.

Sarah was joined by her fiancé Wells Adams, who looked sharp in a beige plaid suit

Claws star Niecy Nash stood out in a coral suit and a busty white top.

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez highlighted her toned abs in with a black cropped cardigan and a voluminous black skirt

Oscar winner Hilary Swank looked striking in a texture brown vest with loose-fitting matching slacks.

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany showed off her fit arms in a multi-patterned plaid bustier and matching slacks.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio arrived together to put on a unified front at the Upfronts.

Charli shimmered in a black satin double-breasted suit, while Dixie sizzled in a slim black halter dress.

They were joined by their parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. Marc dressed down his classic black suit with red-and-white Nike sneakers, while wore a chic black-and-white double-breasted suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZgh4_0fhR6LJi00
Beaming: Francia Raisa, who stars with Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father and is good friends with Selena Gomez, looked ravishing in a burnt orange jacket and miniskirt, along with a bright bra top and matching strappy heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVXcB_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOIgh_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwNgK_0fhR6LJi00
No fuss: Danny DeVito looked totally at ease in a burgundy shirt and gray pants with a black jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q73Kr_0fhR6LJi00
Casual: Topher Grace grinned as he arrived in a weather gray–brown button-up shirt over a gray T-shirt and black pants

Francia Raisa, who stars with Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father and is good friends with Selena Gomez, looked ravishing in a burnt orange jacket and miniskirt, along with a bright bra top and matching strappy heels.

Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the acclaimed comedy series Abbot Elementary, put on a busty display in a tan leather dress with matching heels.

Her costar Janelle James wore a striking two-tone orange-and-yellow sweater dress.

Danny DeVito looked totally at ease in a burgundy shirt and gray pants with a black jacket.

Topher Grace grinned as he arrived in a weather gray–brown button-up shirt over a gray T-shirt and black pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvShq_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygR5g_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OytFf_0fhR6LJi00
Blue mood: Her costar Anne Winters showed off her long legs in a rippling blue satin dress with a high slit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaDcj_0fhR6LJi00
Bright: Jessica Szohr glowed in a yellow satin dress with spaghetti straps. She stood tall in a set of yellow open-toe heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEr28_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnndL_0fhR6LJi00
Penny Johnson Jerald stood out with her baby blue dress, featuring a triangular cutout below her bust
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3Alw_0fhR6LJi00
Coming soon: Their show The Orville will be moving to Hulu for its upcoming third season

The Orville star Adrianne Palicki shimmered in a burgundy dress that hugged her curves as she represented the stars of the Fox science fiction comedy series.

She paired her dress with snake-print open-toe heels, and she wore her brunette tresses tied back in a bun.

Her costar Anne Winters showed off her long legs in a rippling blue satin dress with a high slit.

Jessica Szohr glowed in a yellow satin dress with spaghetti straps. She stood tall in a set of yellow open-toe heels.

Penny Johnson Jerald stood out with her baby blue dress, featuring a triangular cutout below her bust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXmfI_0fhR6LJi00
Mix and match: Tamron Hall was unmissable in ared dress with pale a pale blue feathered skirt and a white blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mgfZ_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JC0F_0fhR6LJi00
Feeling blue: Big Sky star Katheryn Winnick wore a chic navy sleeveless blazer with a matching skirt. The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore also went with a navy suit, though he dressed down with navy moccasins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkKZu_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU2lr_0fhR6LJi00
Pals: Wu-Tang Clan member RZA wore a striking black suit with thick tan stripes running across it. He posed with the rapper, actor and producer Mandela Van Peebles, who took it easy with a denim shirt and black pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJOO2_0fhR6LJi00
No fuss: Stage and screen star Richard Kind looked relaxed in a black blazer with charcoal pants

Tamron Hall was unmissable in ared dress with pale a pale blue feathered skirt and a white blazer.

Sunny Hostin arrived in awhite double-breasted blazer dress and carrying a clutch with her name printed on it.

Big Sky star Katheryn Winnick wore a chic navy sleeveless blazer with a matching skirt.

The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore also went with a navy suit, though he dressed down with navy moccasins.

Wu-Tang Clan member RZA wore a striking black suit with thick tan stripes running across it.

He posed with the rapper, actor and producer Mandela Van Peebles, who took it easy with a denim shirt and black pants.

Stage and screen star Richard Kind looked relaxed in a black blazer with charcoal pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DDiE_0fhR6LJi00
Matching: Actor Emilio Rivera looked cool in a blacker leather jacket with a matching polo shirt and trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRHLu_0fhR6LJi00
Back in black: Cesar Millan looked as if he was putting on a show as he waved his arms about on the red carpet. He was dressed casually with a black T-shirt, matching jacket and black jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQhfx_0fhR6LJi00
Looking good: Former football star Tim Tebow grinned while wearing a classy burgundy blazer with black jeans and white sneakers. News anchor TJ Holmes cut a debonair figure in a charcoal double-breasted suit with peaked lapels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdAb0_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWuqv_0fhR6LJi00
Costars: Meg Donnelly cut a smart figure in a dark purple suit while posing with her Disney Channel costar Milo Manheim, who was more casual in a beige jacket, white cable knit sweater and brown pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqJhP_0fhR6LJi00
Revealing: Alisa Reyes put on a busty display in a plunging brown dress that hugged her curves, while sportscaster Holly Rowe added some color to the proceedings with her coral dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRAsn_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8Q65_0fhR6LJi00
Glowing: Saycon Sengbloh shimmered in a sheer black top covered in white flowers and a black-and-white striped sequined skirt. Amy Robach looked low-key in a simple black dress with long sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PobrR_0fhR6LJi00

Actor Emilio Rivera looked cool in a blacker leather jacket with a matching polo shirt and trousers.

Cesar Millan looked as if he was putting on a show as he waved his arms about on the red carpet. He was dressed casually with a black T-shirt, matching jacket and black jeans.

Former football star Tim Tebow grinned while wearing a classy burgundy blazer with black jeans and white sneakers.

News anchor TJ Holmes cut a debonair figure in a charcoal double-breasted suit with peaked lapels.

Meg Donnelly cut a smart figure in a dark purple suit while posing with her Disney Channel costar Milo Manheim, who was more casual in a beige jacket, white cable knit sweater and brown pants.

Alisa Reyes put on a busty display in a plunging brown dress that hugged her curves, while sportscaster Holly Rowe added some color to the proceedings with her coral dress.

Saycon Sengbloh shimmered in a sheer black top covered in white flowers and a black-and-white striped sequined skirt. Amy Robach looked low-key in a simple black dress with long sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KcqR_0fhR6LJi00
Feeling blue: Walker Scobell paired a navy blazer with blue jeans and blue suede sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26H4jf_0fhR6LJi00
Black and white: The journalist Mariana van Zeller looked sophisticated in a white satin suit and a contrasting black blouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwkaw_0fhR6LJi00
Contrast: Desmond Howard was dapper in a blue textured blazer with gray plaid pants and brown buckled shoes. Marcus Scribner went casual with a black leather jacket and black, green and tan striped pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGriK_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex99u_0fhR6LJi00
Blazers: Lou Wilson rocked a cool green plaid blazer with a blue shirt and olive pants. Jeff Jenkin grinned ear-to-ear while showing off in a lustrous purple jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFPIR_0fhR6LJi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFnMH_0fhR6LJi00
High and low: Keyshawn Johnson dressed down his tan striped suit with a pair of illustrated white sneakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYb13_0fhR6LJi00
Coupled up: The veterinarian Jan Pol, who stars on the reality series The Incredible Dr. Pol, arrived with his wife Diane Pol. He had on a black blazer with gray pants, while she looked lovely in a black dress with sheer sleeves

Walker Scobell paired a navy blazer with blue jeans and blue suede sneakers

The journalist Mariana van Zeller looked sophisticated in a white satin suit and a contrasting black blouse.

Desmond Howard was dapper in a blue textured blazer with gray plaid pants and brown buckled shoes.

Marcus Scribner went casual with a black leather jacket and black, green and tan striped pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vthTM_0fhR6LJi00
That's a wrap! Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa were captured leaving Tuesday's ABC Disney Upfront
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntPu3_0fhR6LJi00
Fashionistas: The stylish duo passed by a crowd of fans in their show-stopping getups

Lou Wilson rocked a cool green plaid blazer with a blue shirt and olive pants.

Jeff Jenkin grinned ear-to-ear while showing off in a lustrous purple jacket.

Keyshawn Johnson dressed down his tan striped suit with a pair of illustrated white sneakers.

The veterinarian Jan Pol, who stars on the reality series The Incredible Dr. Pol, arrived with his wife Diane Pol. He had on a black blazer with gray pants, while she looked lovely in a black dress with sheer sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Acgnb_0fhR6LJi00
Fan service: Hilary stopped to sign autographs for fans before leaving 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcRBr_0fhR6LJi00
Beaming: Francia flashed a beaming smile in the direction of adoring fans 

IN THIS ARTICLE
