Wet Wednesday into Thursday, sizzling Saturday coming up

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says sunshine will continue on Wednesday, but a weak disturbance will pass by with a soaking rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The rain will clear out Thursday afternoon, followed by a nice Friday and a hot weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, then cloudy toward evening. Highs around 71. Rain after 8 p.m. and through the overnight.



THURSDAY: Rain/drizzle and fog through around 10 a.m., then breaks of sun after noon. Highs around 72. Lows around 57.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and more humid. Highs around 80. Lows around 65.



SATURDAY: Hazy sun, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 66.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. Could be strong to severe. Highs around 85. Lows around 57.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Sunny, nice, cooler, seasonable, less humid.

