ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Masked suspects used chainsaw to break into gaming machines at a Gloucester 7-Eleven, sheriff’s office says

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwidP_0fhR61kR00
Masked suspects used chainsaw to break into gaming machines at a Gloucester 7-Eleven, sheriff’s office says Adrin Snider/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Two masked suspects used a chainsaw to break into gaming machines at a Gloucester 7-Eleven before fleeing on a motorcycle early Monday morning.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft, which occurred at the convenience store located at 2122 George Washington Memorial Highway just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Two masked suspects entered the 7-Eleven with a chainsaw and went “immediately” to the Queen of Virginia gaming machines at the front of the store, the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Tuesday. The suspects used the chainsaw to cut open a section of two machines, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on a motorcycle. The suspects fled the scene heading eastbound on Tidemill Road, toward Guinea Road.

While the sheriff’s office has not released footage of the suspects, officials said one individual was wearing a yellow Dayglow sweatshirt and a chrome German-style helmet. The other individual was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a white helmet, as well as a white bandanna as a mask.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers may reference the case number, 2022-00696.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Gloucester County, VA
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy