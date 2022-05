A project to bring a new homeless resource to Northwest Austin survives a crucial vote. The Austin City Council unanimously approved entering into negotiations for the renovation contract despite a recent controversy. The contract with Family Eldercare would convert a former hotel in into housing for seniors who experienced a life of chronic homelessness. The vote comes 10 days after neighbors reported that the building had been broken into due to a lack of security.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO