It’s been nearly two months since Washington state lifted its indoor mask mandate, and cases are creeping back up again. According to a report this week by KIRO 7’s Graham Johnson, the State Department of Health website shows numbers are increasing, though not as high as they were in January. Cases in Seattle Public Schools are approaching numbers not seen since January as well. And while 200 people in Washington were in hospitals a month ago, it was up to 450 last weekend.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO