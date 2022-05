It’s hard to criticise Arteta given he’s overseen some of the best football since Wengerball peaked – and we’d have bitten your hand off for fifth place when we were rock bottom in September. But there’s a bitter taste about how we’re now on the edge of throwing away the Champions League spot that looked like being gifted to us by rivals’ inconsistency. Will Mikel be left kicking himself for failing to bring in a couple more bodies to bolster our squad and offset his merciless January clearout? 7/10.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO