ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Restaurant Offering Free Food For Return Of Missing Sign

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hDmo_0fhR3Kc200
Photo: Getty Images

A fast food restaurant in East Tennessee is offering a year's worth of free food for the return of its missing sign.

The Chick-fil-A Hunter's Crossing location in Alcoa, about 15 miles south of Knoxville, is searching for the other half of its double-sided display sign after one side of it disappeared, per WKRN . In the hopes of finding the missing half even sooner, the restaurant has offered a reward of a free one-year supply of food, or 52 digital offer cards, from the popular chicken chain.

On Monday (May 16), the chain's Alcoa location issued a plea for help in a post on its Facebook page as well as a reward for finding the missing sign, even saying there will be no questions asked if someone were to return it.

"We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it," the post states, alongside a photo of the missing sign. "Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned."

We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions....

Posted by Chick-fil-A Hunter's Crossing on Monday, May 16, 2022

Commenters left helpful suggestions about where the sign could have gone, including the possibility of being blown away in a storm. As of Tuesday (May 17), however, it remains an unsolved mystery.

Anyone with information about the missing sign is encouraged to call the restaurant at 865-919-4786.

Comments / 0

Related
wutc.org

“Get Your Pirate On!” At Tennessee Pirate Fest

The pirates are coming! - the pirates are coming! - to East Tennessee. This weekend and next, the Tennessee Pirate Fest will be held in Harriman - near Kingston, west of Knoxville. Want to see people dress up as pirates from two hundred years ago - or want to get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wutc.org

A Smoky Mountain Taste Of Scotland In East Tennessee

This weekend, in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, a taste of Scotland. On Saturday and Sunday, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games takes place in Townsend, down the road from Maryville. East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish history and culture - around for more than forty years - is one of the oldest of its kind in the country. Keith Austin is with the Festival and Games.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Expert shares the best way to get fire ants off you and your pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire ants are notorious for leaving a pretty nasty sting! It happens when the colony is trying to defend the mound after a disturbance. They bite you and then sting you with their venom when attacking, which leaves that burning sensation and swelling. Karen Vail, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Wkrn#Digital
wvlt.tv

How to keep your air conditioning unit working properly

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A heating, ventilation and air conditioning company in Maryville is booked through June to keep people’s air conditioners running properly. “A lot of people wait till it gets hot and then sometimes it’s too late,” Fannon and Sons owner, Chris Fannon, said. Fannon’s...
MARYVILLE, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

5 Great Restaurants in Greater Chattanooga

Chattanooga is home to a thriving hospitality industry and an increasingly diverse food scene in Chattanooga is no secret to locals and visitors alike. Chattanooga-based chefs have numerous James Beard nominations to boast, with significant investment coming from out-of-town breweries and restaurants, as well as the expansion of local offerings, such as OddStory Brewing Company and Milk & Honey. Anticipation is high for continued growth in Chattanooga’s culinary scene with the upcoming development of The Bend and other industrial growth and housing growth.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBKR

Pigeon Forge Ice Cream Shop Will Give You the Coolest Buzz EVER

Have you ever had Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream? There's an ice cream shop in Pigeon Forge that is serving up some of the yummiest alcoholic frozen treats. We are gonna guarantee you have never had an experience like this before. If you love alcohol and frozen desserts you are gonna love this place. Here's their mission;
PIGEON FORGE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our crime laboratories in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson. TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1. VACANCIES IN FORENSIC BIOLOGY (DNA), CODIS (DNA DATABASING), FORENSIC CHEMISTRY, AND TOXICOLOGY. Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Claiborne Progress

Spurlock: ‘no more gas station dope’

Dan Spurlock, director of Stand in the Gap Coalition, is urging the Claiborne County Commission to adopt a resolution denying the sales and issuance of use permits for ‘legal’ synthetic drugs. These CBD and THC laced items are currently being sold ‘over the counter’ at convenience stores inside the county.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

The U.S. government wants to use your DNA to close health divide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Patients have stopped by the ‘All of Us Research Program’ mobile unit that’s visiting Knoxville. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services invited people to enter their health history and DNA into what top researchers hope will be the country’s most diverse health database in history.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy