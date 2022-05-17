ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

SC Gov. McMaster signs 66 bills into law

By Scott Den Herder
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA S.C. (WSPA) — In the last few days, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed 66 bills into state law, including the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which prevents transgender men from competing in public school athletics, and the “Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act” that allows military veterans to deduct retirement payments from income.

“We got a lot of things done that we’ve been trying to for a long time,” said Gov. McMaster.

He also signed the “Election Law” bill, which makes it possible to vote in-person, two-week in advance of an election.

In-person absentee voting is no longer allowed. Those who qualify to vote absentee must do so by mail.

“We made it easier to vote, and harder to cheat,” McMaster said.

Bill # Bill Name Ratified Date Gov. Action Date Effective
164 S11 Family leave 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
165 S108 Election Laws 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
166 S152 Green County Space Sales Tax Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
167 S158 Real estate brokers, continuing education requirement exemptions 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
168 S222 Kinship foster care program 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
169 S227 Massage Therapy Practice Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
170 S449 Aiken County Commission for Technical Education 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
171 S460 State Fire Marshal 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
172 S613 Medical assistants 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
173 S635 SC Research Authority Board 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
174 S637 SC Dodd-Frank Conformity 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
175 S812 Accountants 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
176 S888 Contractors 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
177 S910 Berkeley County School Board 05/12/2022
178 S934 South Carolina Building Codes Council 05/12/2022
179 S946 Unencumbered time for teachers 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
180 S953 Elections 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
181 S969 Board of Education 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
182 S980 Finfish 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
183 S1059 Medication provision in certain facilities 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
184 S1060 Elections 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
185 S1103 Child identification kits 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
186 S1117 SC Grain Producers Guaranty Fund 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
187 S1178 Self-service storage 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
188 S1179 Telehealth 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
189 S1180 Chester County School District 05/12/2022
190 S1263 Abbeville County School District – Reapportionment 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
191 S1264 Hampton County School District – Reapportionment 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
192 S1270 School District 2 in York County 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
193 S1271 Cherokee County School District Reapportionment 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
194 S1292 Fairfield County School District 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
195 S1314 Department of Motor Vehicles – JR to Approve Regulation Document No. 5105 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
196 H3006 School lunch, debt 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
198 H3247 Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
199 H3271 Name change, petitions 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
200 H3325 Death certificates 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
201 H3340 License tax credits allowed for contributions to qualifying infrastructure and development projects 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
202 H3591 Educator preparation 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
203 H3599 Occupational Licensure Reform Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
204 H3606 Exempt certain improvements made to residential property from permit requirements and other provisions 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
205 H3775 Insurance 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
206 H3795 Sign Language Interpreters Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
207 H3833 Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT) 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
208 H3840 ASLP Interstate Compact Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
209 H3948 Local Sales & Use Tax 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
210 H4048 Duty to defend and indemnify 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
211 H4161 Gaming machines and tables, prohibited 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
212 H4220 Life Insurance 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
213 H4408 American Rescue Plan authorizations 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
214 H4519 Barbers 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
215 H4597 Anatomical gifts, nondiscrimination in access 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
216 H4600 Electro-convulsive therapy, third-party consent 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
217 H4601 Local Government 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
218 H4608 Save Women’s Sports Act 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
219 H4766 Coordinating Council for Workforce Development 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
220 H4832 Insurance 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
221 H4837 Optometry mobile units 05/12/2022 Signed 05/13/2022
222 H4889 Alarm System 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
223 H4983 Continuing care retirement communities 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
224 H4986 Trap placement 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
225 H4999 Hazardous waste cleanup 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
226 H5000 Original birth certificates 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
227 H5057 IRS Code 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
228 H5075 Housing tax credit 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
229 H5144 Telephone 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
230 H5151 Capital Reserve Fund 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
231 H5288 Sumter County School District 05/12/2022 Signed
232 H5338 Secretary of State – JR to Approve Regulation Document No. 5104 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
233 H5339 Florence County School District 1 and Florence School District 4 05/12/2022
234 H3144 SC Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship (SC WINS) 05/12/2022 Signed 05/16/2022
Carol Bethea
4d ago

why can't WE get a check here in SOUTH CAROLINA???? It's not fair to the elderly who has worked, and live off of monthly checks. paying bills. McMaster needs to HELP. SOUTH CAROLINA is one of the poorest States there is. SMDH how can he sleep at night????? We need help NOW!!!!!!!!!

