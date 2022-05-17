SC Gov. McMaster signs 66 bills into law
COLUMBIA S.C. (WSPA) — In the last few days, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed 66 bills into state law, including the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which prevents transgender men from competing in public school athletics, and the “Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act” that allows military veterans to deduct retirement payments from income.
“We got a lot of things done that we’ve been trying to for a long time,” said Gov. McMaster.
He also signed the “Election Law” bill, which makes it possible to vote in-person, two-week in advance of an election.
In-person absentee voting is no longer allowed. Those who qualify to vote absentee must do so by mail.
“We made it easier to vote, and harder to cheat,” McMaster said.SC Senate passes bill banning men from participating in women’s sports
|Bill #
|Bill Name
|Ratified Date
|Gov. Action
|Date Effective
|164
|S11
|Family leave
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|165
|S108
|Election Laws
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|166
|S152
|Green County Space Sales Tax Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|167
|S158
|Real estate brokers, continuing education requirement exemptions
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|168
|S222
|Kinship foster care program
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|169
|S227
|Massage Therapy Practice Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|170
|S449
|Aiken County Commission for Technical Education
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|171
|S460
|State Fire Marshal
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|172
|S613
|Medical assistants
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|173
|S635
|SC Research Authority Board
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|174
|S637
|SC Dodd-Frank Conformity
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|175
|S812
|Accountants
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|176
|S888
|Contractors
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|177
|S910
|Berkeley County School Board
|05/12/2022
|178
|S934
|South Carolina Building Codes Council
|05/12/2022
|179
|S946
|Unencumbered time for teachers
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|180
|S953
|Elections
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|181
|S969
|Board of Education
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|182
|S980
|Finfish
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|183
|S1059
|Medication provision in certain facilities
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|184
|S1060
|Elections
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|185
|S1103
|Child identification kits
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|186
|S1117
|SC Grain Producers Guaranty Fund
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|187
|S1178
|Self-service storage
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|188
|S1179
|Telehealth
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|189
|S1180
|Chester County School District
|05/12/2022
|190
|S1263
|Abbeville County School District – Reapportionment
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|191
|S1264
|Hampton County School District – Reapportionment
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|192
|S1270
|School District 2 in York County
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|193
|S1271
|Cherokee County School District Reapportionment
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|194
|S1292
|Fairfield County School District
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|195
|S1314
|Department of Motor Vehicles – JR to Approve Regulation Document No. 5105
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|196
|H3006
|School lunch, debt
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|198
|H3247
|Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|199
|H3271
|Name change, petitions
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|200
|H3325
|Death certificates
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|201
|H3340
|License tax credits allowed for contributions to qualifying infrastructure and development projects
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|202
|H3591
|Educator preparation
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|203
|H3599
|Occupational Licensure Reform Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|204
|H3606
|Exempt certain improvements made to residential property from permit requirements and other provisions
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|205
|H3775
|Insurance
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|206
|H3795
|Sign Language Interpreters Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|207
|H3833
|Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT)
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|208
|H3840
|ASLP Interstate Compact Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|209
|H3948
|Local Sales & Use Tax
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|210
|H4048
|Duty to defend and indemnify
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|211
|H4161
|Gaming machines and tables, prohibited
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|212
|H4220
|Life Insurance
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|213
|H4408
|American Rescue Plan authorizations
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|214
|H4519
|Barbers
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|215
|H4597
|Anatomical gifts, nondiscrimination in access
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|216
|H4600
|Electro-convulsive therapy, third-party consent
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|217
|H4601
|Local Government
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|218
|H4608
|Save Women’s Sports Act
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|219
|H4766
|Coordinating Council for Workforce Development
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|220
|H4832
|Insurance
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|221
|H4837
|Optometry mobile units
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/13/2022
|222
|H4889
|Alarm System
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|223
|H4983
|Continuing care retirement communities
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|224
|H4986
|Trap placement
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|225
|H4999
|Hazardous waste cleanup
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|226
|H5000
|Original birth certificates
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|227
|H5057
|IRS Code
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|228
|H5075
|Housing tax credit
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|229
|H5144
|Telephone
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|230
|H5151
|Capital Reserve Fund
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|231
|H5288
|Sumter County School District
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|232
|H5338
|Secretary of State – JR to Approve Regulation Document No. 5104
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
|233
|H5339
|Florence County School District 1 and Florence School District 4
|05/12/2022
|234
|H3144
|SC Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship (SC WINS)
|05/12/2022
|Signed
|05/16/2022
