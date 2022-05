Iowa payrolls increased about the same pace as the rest of the country's in April, and some economists say that is a positive sign for a state whose economic recovery has been relatively sluggish over the last year. The state's unemployment rate dropped to 3% from 3.3%. The rate is still above where it was in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, when Iowa boasted a 2.6% unemployment rate.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO