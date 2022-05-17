ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August

By Joe Otterson
Variety
 4 days ago
The “ She-Hulk ” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August.

The show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany.

The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.

More to come…

