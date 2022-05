One of the many reasons Kamala Khan has endured as one of the most beloved Marvel characters to debut in the last decade can be attributed to the fact that, like Spider-Man, she has a mantra — a simple, easy-to-understand motto to live by and up to, something anyone can connect to even if they don’t share her background. In the latest trailer for Ms. Marvel, where Kamala will make her MCU debut, that mantra is front and center: “Good is not a thing you are, Kamala,” her Sheikh tells her at the start. “It is a thing you do.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO