Breweries in Orlando to Visit This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is a good reason to raise a glass, not only in remembrance but simply to enjoy the extended weekend. With so many great breweries in Orlando, we've narrowed it down to the best ones to visit this Memorial Day weekend.

WANT SOMETHING FUN TO DO ON MEMORIAL DAY ?

Orlando may be known for its theme parks, but all the locals know about the great food scene and craft beer scene here. And yet somehow, Orlando's breweries can sometimes be overlooked even for reflective holidays like Memorial Day weekend. Refreshing cold craft beer, delicious bar bites, live entertainment, and non-alcoholic beverages all add up to the perfect Memorial Day Weekend hangout. There are over 30 Orlando breweries to explore this Memorial Day!

WHY VISIT ORLANDO'S BREWERIES THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND?

With so many breweries in Orlando it can be hard to determine which ones are worth a visit this Memorial Day weekend. We've narrowed it down to the ones that offer an atmosphere for hanging out as well as great food, so that you can make the most of the holiday weekend.

Please drink responsibly and remember to hydrate between drinks. Have a designated driver or use a rideshare or taxi service.

Breweries in Sanford for a pub crawl

There are a few destinations at which you can easily hop from one brewery to another. Our pick for such a day is downtown Sanford , which has the most craft breweries within close proximity to each other than any other city in the Orlando area. You could easily hop around from one brewery to another with these breweries in Sanford.

They are listed in order of proximity to each other. If you decide to enjoy a pub crawl by hopping around these breweries remember to pace yourself and be safe.

Breweries in Orlando to Visit for Memorial Day weekend

Location : 565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Best for : outdoor beer garden and relaxing atmosphere, kid and pet friendly

Ravenous Pig is one of the most well-known eateries in the Orlando area. And their beer garden is a great spot to hang out with friends. There is a decent amount of shade, and comfortable seating, making a great place to relax on Memorial Day weekend. Bites that go well with craft beer are also available. Get there early, it is a popular spot.

Feature Image credit: The Ravenous Pig

Location : 426 W Plant St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Best for : outdoor beer garden, live entertainment, and variety of food options

Crooked Can in Winter Garden is one of the most iconic craft breweries in Central Florida. Not only is their beer widely distributed and loved, but Crooked Can also has one of the best atmospheres. Located at Plant Street Market , Crooked Can is part of an indoor/outdoor market full of local food and beverage vendors that is fun to stroll through before grabbing a delicious craft beer.

Location : 1300 Alden Road Orlando, FL 32803

Best for : a variety of great craft beer and a casual atmosphere

Ivanhoe Park Brewing pays homage to Orlando, and specifically the Lake Ivanhoe area in which it is located. Here you'll find plenty of beers inspired by the local area like Park Hopp'r, which may sound like a Disney theme park inspired beer, but actually pays tribute to all of the wonderful neighborhoods with the word park in them like Winter Park, College Park, and so on. This Orlando brewery is most well known for its tribute to Joyland, an amusement and recreational park that was located in this part of Orlando in the early 1900's.

You can also find Ivanhoe Park Brewing beers on tap at Orlando's Beer Spa .

Location : 23 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32805

Best for : unique atmosphere, creative approach to beer, and fantastic food

My husband and I were blown away by Deadwords Brewing. Located in downtown Orlando near Camping World Stadium, the neighborhood is unassuming. But as soon as you set foot inside, you'll realize you're in someplace special. Deadwords pays homage to the history of beer and even honors some of the oldest ways of brewing beer. The atmosphere is unique, and the food is absolutely delicious. You cannot go wrong with the pizza or the crudites board. Memorial Day weekend is the perfect excuse to discover this unique Orlando brewery.

Location : 4721 S Orange Ave, Orlando, Fl 32806

Best for : outdoor seating, food hall, kid friendly

Walk inside their large taproom and you’ll find plenty of room to sit to watch the game on TV and enjoy some beers. This brewery also has a unique “food hall” off to the right. Outside, you’ll find a spacious beer garden with games to play and plenty of space for the family to hang out for lunch or a sunny afternoon!

Location : 4882 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814

Best for : Unique beers, adult-focused atmosphere, walkable neighborhood

Located in picturesque Baldwin Park , craft beer fans will love Tactical Brewing Co's creative styles of beer and artistic beer labels. But the best thing about this Orlando brewery is that it is veteran owned. When my husband and I visited, he loved the props and creative use of tactical gear in some of the décor.

Bonus! Check out two of the newest breweries in Orlando :

