ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Troops Flee From Ukrainian Shells in Strike Caught on Video

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

On-the-run Russian troops abandoned their equipment and fled after an artillery strike devastated their hidden position, say Ukrainian military leaders.

Video of the purported attack shows Russian troops and armor dug into what looks to be a natural escarpment in the landscape.

But within a few minutes, the position is turned to smoke and fire as the Russian troops abandon their military hardware to escape the bombardment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCuxw_0fhR2EHT00

Several soldiers can be seen fleeing as fire rages in the camp behind them.

Trucks and armored vehicles can be seen apparently abandoned in the scramble to escape.

And plumes of smoke can be seen belching from the position as the shells rain down on the positions.

Zenger News obtained the video on Sunday from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the First Winter Campaign.

The brigade said: "This is how such a striking solo was 'played' by our knightly artillery on the identified enemy positions.

"The racists were so impressed by such masterful execution that they fled faster than their ACS Hosta [self-propelled artillery] burned and detonated ammunition."

The brigade, which is a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, did not reveal where in Ukraine the footage was filmed.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is now calling a "special military operation" to "protect Donbass."

It initially said the operation was to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine.

Monday marks the 82nd day of the invasion.

From February 24 to May 16, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 27,700 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also says that Russia has lost 1,228 tanks, 2,974 armored fighting vehicles, 577 artillery systems, 195 multiple launch rocket systems, 89 anti-aircraft systems, 200 warplanes, 165 helicopters, 2,101 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 427 unmanned aerial vehicles, 42 units of special equipment and 97 cruise missiles.

This update comes as Ukrainian officials say troops counter-attacking near Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine have reached the Russian border.

The symbolic moment comes as Russian forces focus their efforts on the eastern Donbas region and southern Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Russian invasion is not going to plan and that Ukraine can win the war.

Ukrainian officials have also said that 3,000 or more residents of devastated Mariupol are being held in a so-called 'filtration camp' in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Russian filtration camps have been compared by some of the displaced Ukrainians held within them to concentration camps.

Meanwhile, fast food giant McDonald's has said it will exit Russia and has already started a process to sell its business there after 30 years of operation in the country.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 82

kylie lee
3d ago

Slava Ukraine. Russia military is overhyped. They ain’t got what it takes to fight the most powerful country in the world. The country I love so much the United States of America. God bless the United States and god bless Ukraine

Reply
41
Kevin Dee Limb
4d ago

May God bless all the Ukraine horses and under their citizens may God be with them and bless them in the name of Jesus Christ amen

Reply(1)
43
Florida Citizen
4d ago

Putin do not even care about Russian people. No logistics support.

Reply
21
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Ukraine#Military Vehicles#Military Equipment#Russian#Ukrainian#Zenger News#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian commanders killing their own wounded in Ukraine: Report

Rather than treating wounded troops, Russian commanders are shooting their own soldiers on the battlefield. As Russian troops scramble to keep fighting a stiff Ukrainian resistance, leaders are not only leaving their wounded for dead but are contributing to the killing, according to a report. A video of captured Russian intelligence troops, made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin and obtained by the Mirror, shows the captured troops explaining how commanders “finished off their wounded.”
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy