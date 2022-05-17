Silver City audit finds misspending by former clerk

SILVER CITY, Iowa — The Office of Auditor Rob Sand is announcing the results of a special investigation that has uncovered more misspending by a clerk in a small Iowa town. This time the victims were the taxpayers of Silver City, a small town in Mills County – according to the auditor’s report.

The Auditor’s office was contacted by Silver City earlier this year to review the books after concerns were raised about alleged misspending by former City Clerk Artema Gray. She was employed by the city from May 2017 – April 2021. During that time, the audit found, more than $65,000 in improper spending and undeposited collections tied to Gray.

The bulk of the questionable spending came via $42,000 in personal purchases on city credit cards. That spending includes hundreds of purchases over years, including clothing and personal items, grocery and household items and hotel stays and other travel expenses.

Auditor Rob Sand joined Jannay Towne on the WHO 13 News at 4:00 on May 17th, 2022 to discuss the audit’s findings.

