ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

In first UFO hearing in 50 years, defense experts confirm sightings

By Alexandra Limon
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHvpC_0fhR1DVN00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Capitol Hill, lawmakers held a hearing on unidentified flying objects, during which defense officials said they have some 400 reports from military personnel of UFOs, and while they can explain some, they can’t explain others.

In the first hearing of its kind in 50 years, defense officials confirmed sightings of unidentified flying objects, or as the military calls them “UAPs”.

However, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Scott Bray, explained “we have detected no emanations within the UAP task force that would suggest it’s anything non-terrestrial.”

Officials said there have been no collisions between U.S. aircraft and the objects, but there have been 11 near misses.

During the hearing, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) asked “have we attempted to communicate with those objects?”

To which Bray said there have been no attempts.

Some of the objects were later classified as drones, but defense officials said there are sightings they still cannot explain.

The defense department says it is taking the reports seriously and continues to expand its office that’s gathering and analyzing reports of UFOs.

Representative Rick Crawford said “it’s not about finding alien spacecraft, but about delivering dominant intelligence.”

Some lawmakers said the sightings could be evidence of secret U.S. or foreign technology.

But California congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was unsure.

“There is something there, measurable by multiple instruments and yet it seems to move in directions that are inconsistent with what we know of physics or science,” Schiff said.

After the public hearing, a classified version of the hearing on UFOs continued behind closed doors.

The military is encouraging service members to report sightings and some branches have already established procedures for reporting and tracking UFO data.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

2 men arrested in connection with Decatur woman’s disappearance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Tuesday night that two men have been arrested in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of a Decatur woman. Police responded to a missing person complaint on November 20, 2020, and began an investigation. After nearly 18 months, detectives developed probable cause to arrest […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

14-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday and is being held at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center for a shooting that occurred on April 26. On April 26, Decatur Police responded to a shots fired call at the Concord Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'

May 17 (UPI) -- Pentagon officials told a House panel Tuesday that reports of "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" are getting more frequent -- and there is not always a ready explanation. In an open session of the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee, Defense Under Secretary Ronald Moultrie and Deputy...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Military Personnel#Nexstar#Naval Intelligence#Uap#The Defense Department
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy