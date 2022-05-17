Former Walmart CEO Bill Simon says Wall Street's overreacting to company's earnings miss

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
After over a year of reports about companies struggling to find employees, Walmart and Amazon, America’s two largest retailers, have a problem you probably weren’t expecting: They have too many workers. It’s a pivot faster than the four days between “Dad doesn’t want a dog” and “Dad purchased a $400 thunder vest for Gwenny.”
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that while the retail sector has had a rough week, there are still several winners that stand out against the deluge of stocks that tanked. "While retail's truly awful right now, it's not uniformly awful. Most stores may be struggling, but you've got a few that are doing quite well," the "Mad Money" host said.
Kohl's said final and fully financed bids from potential buyers are expected in the coming weeks. CEO Michelle Gass said Kohl's has been "pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan." The company also posted a massive earnings miss for its fiscal first...
Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
Inflation is taking a toll on the American economy, with everything from gas to groceries seeing a steep price increase. There is little that individuals can do to avoid inflation at the cash register, but Berkshire Hathaway CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett says that people can make certain moves to protect against its effects.
Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
Bitcoin is down over 7% in the last 24 hours in yet another week of heavy losses, and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says the pain might only be getting started for crypto markets. The Shark Tank star tells his 8.6 million Twitter followers that crypto is going through the same...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank’s decision to delay its response to the highest inflation rates in four decades “was a mistake.”. Bernanke,...
Crypto billionaire Brock Pierce says that Bitcoin (BTC) will either fail spectacularly or become massively successful. In a Fox Business interview, Pierce, who is the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, says that investors should refrain from going all-in on the leading crypto asset. “[Bitcoin] could go to zero. It’s a...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Mastercard wants to do away with the actual credit cards by letting customers pay using their faces or hands. The company is testing new biometric verification methods as part of...
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is reportedly being hit with a lawsuit for providing trading for GYEN, a coin meant to act as a stablecoin pegged to the Japanese yen. According to a complaint seen by Bloomberg, Coinbase is being accused of misleading customers into believing that GYEN was equal to the price of one yen.
