Street renamed for officer who died trying to stop armed robbery in 1974

A Yonkers police officer was honored with a street naming on Tuesday - 48 years after his death.

Police Officer Harold Woods was killed in the line of duty in 1974.

He had entered a what was A&P supermarket at Odell and Nepperhan avenues on Sept. 18 to grab milk before work. He bravely intervened to stop an armed robbery and was fatally shot.

The street sign at the intersection will now be named Yonkers Police Officer Harold Woods Way.

The street naming comes during Police Week in Yonkers. As part of the ceremony, Yonkers and Westchester County recognized May 17 as Harold Woods Day.

Two men were convicted for Harry Woods murder and died in prison.