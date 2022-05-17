ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete

By Miranda Johnson
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was arrested Monday after driving through wet concrete in an attempt to flee from police. According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 53-year-old woman was...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -According to Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke, the Le Sueur Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to what they believed was either a motor vehicle accident or reckless driving in a residential neighborhood on Barony Road in Le Sueur. Upon arriving at the scene, a...
LE SUEUR, MN
fox9.com

Documents: Mother arrested in case of boy’s body found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. Orono police confirmed that the woman, listed in the Hennepin County Jail Roster,...
MOUND, MN
KEYC

Wanted man arrested after fleeing police on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police on foot Wednesday night. According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), Marquist Holmes, 21, was at his mother’s house in the 2100 block of 18 1/2 Ave NW when he started damaging her property. His mother called police around 8:00 p.m. to report Holmes being disorderly.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KEYC

Three suspects sought in connection with property damage, theft at local car wash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety are searching for three suspects in three suspects in connection to an incident that occurred at Star Street Car Wash on Monday. Authorities say that the suspects arrived at the building in a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). They then entered the building, damaged property and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
KIMT

Nearly a dozen shell casings found after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at the Pines Condominiums. Police said it was reported at 4:09 a.m. at 207 29th Pl. NE. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and 11 .40 caliber casings were found at the scene. Witnesses said they saw someone running from...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving
KROC News

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of The Pines Condominiums on 29th Place Northwest. He says the responding officers located 11 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber gun outside one of the buildings on the property but there were no injuries reported or property damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAAL-TV

Plainview man arrested after burglary of brother's home

(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taking several guns and an X-Box from his brother’s Rochester home. A 29-year-old Rochester man called police on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, from the 2000 block of 5th Avenue NE. He told police he’d...
PLAINVIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Le Sueur man charged with supplying fentanyl that led to overdose

A Le Sueur man is accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who overdosed last winter. Nolan Pattrick Moriarty, 33, was charged Thursday in Le Sueur County Court with felony great bodily harm caused by drug distribution. According to a criminal complaint Moriarty sold a 31-year-old Le Sueur woman a...
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Fairmont woman injured in crash on Highway 169, 68

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont woman is injured in a crash at the intersection of Highways 68 and 169 just outside Mankato this morning. The crash happened just before 10:15 Thursday morning when a car driven by 75-year-old Karen Flesner of Fairmont was crossing from Highway 68 to 169 when it was hit by a southbound car driven by a 22-year-old Cloquet woman. She was not injured.
FAIRMONT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy