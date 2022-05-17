ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female veterans in Greensboro find camaraderie, emotional relief through gardening

By Natalie Wilson
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Female veterans in Greensboro are finding camaraderie and emotional relief through gardening.

For eight weeks, Combat Female Veterans Families United has welcomed women vets into its horticulture peer support group called “Sheroes Gardening.”

“It is designed for females who are combat veterans that are disabled,” veteran and group facilitator Chrisma Brock said.

Participating veterans have been working with mental health professionals and horticulturalists to work through feelings related to their struggles.

“We really see there’s so much connection between gardening, farming, nature and what’s going on within us,” said Madison Miller, community coordinator at The Farm at New Garden Park.

“What I focus on through my horticultural therapy, which is really using a lot of metaphors in nature and metaphors of what we go through in life and how nature can be a healing aspect to us,” Horticultural Therapist Catherine Crowder said.

Participants say they enjoy being with women who understand their journeys.

“I needed that connection to veterans again,” veteran Clara Driscoll said.

Veteran Carla Denise Lucas has made it a priority to attend the sessions even while going through breast cancer treatment.

“They fill in the blanks. All the questions I couldn’t ask my mom and grandma who are not with me today. We got a sisterhood,” Lucas said.

To them, it’s more than gardening. It’s getting to the root of growth and seeing a new part of themselves blossom.

“Even when we fall down, we have to get back up, and that’s what’s most important,” veteran Jolet Reveron said.

“Sheroes Gardening” operates in partnership with Church of the Redeemer and The Farm at New Garden Park.

This was the first time Combat Female Veterans Families United hosted a program of this kind.

Group leaders hope to bring the program back next year.

