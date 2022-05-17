ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Harahan Spring Horseshoes Classic

Daily Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst place, Burnie Williams (tournament champion), Morgan City, 5 wins, 0 losses, 44.0 ringer percentage; second place, Tim Gilmore,...

www.daily-review.com

Daily Review

HAZEL MAE BAUDOIN LeJEUNE

Hazel Mae Baudoin LeJeune, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She is survived by three children, Jo Ann LeJeune and Roxanne Davis, both of Bayou L’Ourse, and Brian LeJeune of Stephensville; one sister, Judy Voisin of Morgan City; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

Wheel House for May 20

World Mission annual Free Tennis Camp is 8-10 a.m. Monday-Thursday, June 6-9, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Open to ages 5-18. Pre-registration is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, Lawrence Park. Registration forms at Morgan City Public Library. For info call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert, 985-221-0032. GIRLS ONLY. Dress For Success Luncheon,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

Teche Refuge is a St. Mary Parish treasure

Donovan Garcia is an unofficial sentinel of sorts within the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge. He has been a proponent of the refuge in years past and today. “We use whatever we have,” Garcia said. “Like any time there was an oilfield location or whatever, that man did something wrong to it, we came back and used that area.”
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Daily Review

Red Ribbon Week contest winners

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

From the Editor: Grads, look to the books before the bucks

Shooting pictures at the recent Morgan City and Berwick high school graduations brought on a predictable bout of nostalgia. Ah, to be 18 again. Then again, I’m not sure I’d want to be 18 again. I flipped my tassel in 1976, and kids, you don’t know what it was like back then.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

Central Catholic holds commencement

Central Catholic High School held commencement ceremonies Saturday. The celebration began with a Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City with the Very Rev. P.J. Madden as celebrant. Sofia Saleme and Mason Wisdom were altar servers. Readings were by graduates Olivia Black and Gweneth Dohmann. Following mass, salutatorian...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

Shrimp and Petroleum Festival opens membership, sponsorship drives

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has opened its membership and sponsorship drives. Over the past 87 years, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has gone from a small festival representing the seafood industries to a grand event incorporating the petroleum industry as well. The dynamic joining of the two industries created an association and festival that has brought honor and many awards to the Tri-City area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Review

Morgan City police radio logs for May 19-20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:14 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft. 6:28 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm. 7:56 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical. 8:20...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

Centerville principal will be human resources director for schools

Centerville High School Principal Kristina Estay will be the next human resources director for St. Mary Parish schools, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a press release. Estay will succeed Suzanne Bergeron, who is retiring. Estay will begin working with Bergeron in early June. "Given the critical role that the Human...
CENTERVILLE, LA
Daily Review

Terrebonne General nurse wins award

Terrebonne General Health System announced that Vanessa Davidson BSN received the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing-Xi Zeta Chapter Excellence Award 2022 for Nursing Leadership Award. The award recognizes nurses who consistently practice excellence in a clinical setting, in nursing education, and/or in nursing leadership. Davidson has been...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Daily Review

Six arrests by local agencies include gun charge in Franklin

Local agencies reported six arrests Thursday, including one on a gun charge by Franklin police. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made this arrest:. —Donavon Washington, 26, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday by the...
FRANKLIN, LA
Daily Review

Morgan City Council looks for money for police, fire raises

A dozen or so police officers and firefighters met with Morgan City government officials Thursday, hoping they can find a way to boost public safety pay and slow expensive personnel losses to better-paying departments. Nothing was formally decided at the Morgan City Council Budget Committee meeting at the Recreation Department...
MORGAN CITY, LA
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Review

Jeremy Alford: Shape of the governor's race remains uncertain

We’re 16 months away from Louisiana’s next open race for governor and nowhere close to having a settled field of candidates. By this point in any open contest for the state’s top gig, there would normally be a horde of politicos boxing each other out and making big announcements.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Review

Sheriff's Narcotics Section makes four arrests on gun-related charges

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section made six arrests Wednesday, including four involving gun charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. —Keon Carbin, 18, Patterson was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday by the...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Daily Review

Melanie Hill is Danos' new shale manager

Danos has promoted Melanie Hill to general manager of shale. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Danos’ activity in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Rocky Mountain areas. In addition, she will manage Danos’ renewables business in Texas, California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Review

State issues consumer alert about Patterson tax preparer

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has won an order of contempt against a St. Mary Parish woman operating a tax preparation business in violation of a court judgment, the department said in a news release. The original consent judgment, signed Dec. 20, prohibits Dawanna Monay Monroe of Patterson from filing,...
PATTERSON, LA
Daily Review

House passes budget bills, including $1,500 teacher raise

BATON ROUGE – The House gave final legislative approval to a bundle of budget bills on Thursday that include funds for $1,500 pay raises for K-12 teachers and $300 million for a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. The basic package had already cleared the House, but amendments...
LOUISIANA STATE

