Report: Former WVU Football Assistant Gravely Ill

By Greg Hunter
bluegoldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is sad news involving a former Mountaineer football assistant coach. Calvin Magee, who was a member of WVU’s staff from 2001-07, suffered a severe heart attack earlier this week and reportedly is in grave condition in an Alabama hospital. Magee, who turned 59 just a few weeks...

WGNO

Tulane baseball search: no need to look far away from home

There’s no shortage of quality candidates to be the next head baseball coach at Tulane University. And, director of athletics Troy Dannen would not have to look very far. At the top of the list should be Mississippi State assistant coach Jake Gautreau. Gautreau would immediately re-connect the school with past glories. One of the […]
KNOE TV8

Trey Holly commits to LSU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s Trey Holly is the number one running back in Louisiana and the number two back in the nation. Sunday, he decided he wanted to stay home and play for LSU. Holly is 875 yards short of breaking the all-time state rushing record.
wgno.com

Dat Chat: Senior grad pictures

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Peyton, Tamica, and Brooke showed off their senior pics from when they graduated from high school. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Inside Out Program Sends Students to Jail

Nicholls State University’s Inside Out program brings students to jail bridging the gap between “Outside Students” and “Inside Students.”. A national program founded in 1995 by Lori Pompa, its mission is to create opportunities for students, both incarcerated and campus-based, to engage in a unique academic experience that promotes dialogue, and leadership skills, and provides avenues of intersectionality. The courses encourage participants to find their unique voice and to consider how they can make a change in the world by bringing together Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex students and Nicholls State Students together to discuss issues related to crime and justice.
theadvocate.com

The Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the State Capitol

The nation’s courts are slipping back into the “state rights” philosophy that had historically isolated minority communities and the poor from having their political needs heard and addressed, civil rights icon the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. told the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. “We need to let people...
WDSU

TV couple Bob and Jan Carr continue their on air legacy 50 years after leaving WDSU

COVINGTON, La. — Nestled off of Interstate 12 and Pinnacle Parkway, is Christwood, a sprawling 300-acre retirement community. As you drive down the long and winding road passing a network on in-care services, apartments and common areas, it's hard to miss the laughter coming from two of its premier residents.
houmatimes.com

2022 Manning Passing Academy Returns! Welcome Reception Vendor Registration is Open

The Manning Passing Academy is back! The 2022 Manning Passing Academy will run from June 23 through June 26. The return of the academy to Nicholls State University attracts over 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the nation. According to the Nicholls website, Over the next six years, the Manning Passing Academy will bring more than $15 million to the local economy.
fox8live.com

D.A. Williams’ chief administrative officer leaving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A top officer for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is leaving, according to an email obtained by FOX 8. Chief Administrative Officer Tyronne Walker managed D.A. Jason Williams’ campaign for office and headed his transition team. His last day with the D.A.’s office will be June 3.
fox8live.com

Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An employee at a resource center in Ohio is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization to gamble. According to a police report, a female employee at Adelante, a nonprofit Latino resource center, allegedly stole nearly $400,000 from January 2019 to April 2022, as reported by WTVG.
ourmshome.com

Charlie’s U-Pik Summer Season Starting Soon

Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 12, 2022, Demarco Ford, age 65, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced after pleading guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information. In Count 1, Ford was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, Ford was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).
WAFB.com

Casual Lowe's Thief

Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole joins Johnny Ahysen to talk about to upcoming events. Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars. It’s already hot in south Louisiana, so it’s time to make sure we’re not leaving our little ones alone in hot cars.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Seafood Restaurants To Experience In New Orleans

More than 850 million pounds of seafood are reeled in from Louisiana’s waters each year, so there’s no shortage of fresh fish, crawfish, oysters, shrimp, and crabs in New Orleans. With the Gulf of Mexico so close, you would be hard-pressed to find a quality New Orleans restaurant that serves previously frozen seafood.
wbrz.com

Only in Louisiana: Alligator disrupts exams at high school

SLIDELL - High school students were surprised to see an alligator had made its way onto their campus Tuesday morning. The resource officer at Slidell High School made sure the four-and-a-half foot gator stayed where it was for half an hour while waiting for animal control to arrive. The alligator...
WWL-TV

City Council calls on state to drop lawsuits exposed in WWL-TV investigation

The New Orleans City Council responded to a WWL-TV investigation with The Times-Picayune and ProPublica by passing a unanimous resolution Thursday calling on the state to drop thousands of lawsuits against Hurricane Katrina survivors. The news organizations’ investigation last week revealed that Louisiana was suing 3,493 of its own citizens...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cracking the Code on Fighting Highway Expansion Projects

Editor’s note: A version of this article originally appeared on Strong Towns and is republished with permission. Amy Stelly was also interviewed by Streetsblog for a recent article about the Freeway Fighters Network, of which she is a member; find out more here. As an artist, I love living...
