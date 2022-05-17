ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

MASP’s First Indigenous Curator Resigns as Museum Faces Censorship Controversy

By Alex Greenberger and Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8hV2_0fhQzCWG00

Click here to read the full article.

The Museu de Arte de São Paulo, one of Brazil’s most important museums, is facing allegations of censorship after reports that its curators decided not to display works related to a land reform movement. Amid the controversy, Sandra Benites , whose hiring as adjunct curator in 2019 made headlines because she was the first-ever Indigenous person to serve as a curator in Brazilian museum, has departed her post.

The allegations are centered around the forthcoming show “Histórias Brasileiras,” which focuses on Brazilian history. Set to open in July, the show is part of the museum’s acclaimed “Histórias” series . Other exhibitions from the series, like “Histórias Afro-Atlânticas,” a version of which is now at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., have received significant attention abroad for their groundbreaking focuses on gender, sexuality, race, class, and colonialism.

Benites, who is Guarani Nhandewa, was set to organize an exhibition about Indigenous histories. When she was hired in 2019, she said in a statement that she wanted to “tell these histories from an indigenous perspective about ‘ywy rupa’, which is the Guarani notion of territoriality.”

MASP regrets Sandra’s departure and respects the curator’s decision,” a MASP spokesperson said in a statement to ARTnews .

“Histórias Brasileiras” was to feature materials linked to the Landless Workers Movement (MST), a Marxist movement that seeks the redistribution of land as a means to account for various forms of inequality within Brazil. MASP planned to showcase images taken by Brazilian photographers João Zinclar, André Vilaron, and Edgar Kanaykõ, all of whom have ties to the MST movement.

These works were to figure in a section titled “Retomadas” (“Resumptions”) that has been removed from the show entirely. MASP said that the section was organized by Benites and Clarissa Diniz, a guest curator.

The artists were reportedly informed of the museum’s choice not to include the documents and photographs via an email from Benites and Diniz. According to Fohla de São Paulo , Benites and Diniz said that those materials would be excluded because they were not requested in time to meet the museum’s stipulated loan deadline. The artists claim that the museum’s staff never communicated about a specific date for the loan requests.

In a lengthy statement posted to its website, MASP denied having censored any of the artists in “Histórias Brasilieras.”

“MASP’s refusal to include the 6 photographs is in no way linked to the content of the works, nor does it represent any censorship of the MST – something inadmissible in a democratic institution such as MASP,” the museum wrote.

Fohla de São Paulo reported on Tuesday that Benites had resigned amid the MST controversy.

“I accepted [MASP’s] invitation to be able to add to what has been built,” she told the publication. “It doesn’t make sense for me to continue without being able to expand the debate.”

Her resignation comes on the heels of another censorship controversy currently playing out at MASP.

Earlier this month, the museum canceled an event marking the launch of the newly released book Sem Medo do Futuro by Brazilian politician and activist Guilherme Castro Boulos, a member of the the National Coordination of Homeless Workers’ Movement (NCHWM). The museum’s staff said it decided not to hold the event on the grounds that its policies as a nonprofit prohibit “any manifestations of a political nature,” according to a report by Carta Capital.

The book’s publisher, Editora Contracorrente, said it was notified via email that the museum’s director decided to cancel the launch, just four days before the planned event. The company had begun publicizing the launch after a contract with the museum had already been signed. The group issued a statement calling the move “a serious attack on freedom of expression.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Cajsa von Zeipel’s Baroque Sculptures of Queer Young People Make an Impression at Frieze New York

Click here to read the full article. There aren’t many provocative works at this year’s Frieze New York, which on the one hand is a reprieve, given that dealers sometimes resort to shock tactics as cheap stunts, and on the other is a disappointment, since business-as-usual can grow boring. Two new sculptures by Cajsa von Zeipel, however, deliever a pleasant jolt at Company Gallery’s booth. In recent years, Von Zeipel has developed a following for her silicone sculptures, which often feature übercool young people arranged in contortions that seem vaguely sexual. Adding to the intrigue is the fact these people, most...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Estate Gets Gallery Representation Following Auction Surprise

Click here to read the full article. One week after a painting by Ernie Barnes became a surprise hit at a Christie’s auction, the artist’s estate has inked a representation deal with the New York galleries Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects. At a Christie’s contemporary art sale last week, Barnes’s 1976 painting The Sugar Shack, a rollicking nightclub scene that appeared in the opening credits of the TV series Good Times and on the cover of a Marvin Gaye album, sold for $15.3 million, outpacing its $150,000 low estimate 80 times over. The hedge fund manager Bill Perkins bought the work....
NFL
ARTnews

Iron Age Rock Art Discovered During Rescue Excavation Beneath House in Turkey

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have discovered rare rock art in an Iron Age subterranean complex, located underneath a house in Başbük, Turkey. The finding, reported Wednesday in the journal Antiquity, depicts a divine processional with eight deities across a 13-foot rock wall panel using a mix of cultural influences from the vast Assyrian Empire and local Syro-Anatolian deities. The discovery is the first known example of a Neo-Assyrian-period rock relief with Aramaic inscriptions; it contains the earliest-known regional attestation of Atargatis, the principal goddess of Syria. The site underwent a rescue excavation by archaeologists who dated the rock...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Cambodia Calls on U.K. Museums to Return Objects Allegedly Looted by Disgraced Dealer Douglas Latchford

Click here to read the full article. Cambodia is urging U.K. officials to investigate British institutions for possibly harboring stolen artifacts obtained by Douglas Latchford, the late British dealer who has been accused of looting Cambodian or Khmer artifacts. Earlier this week, Cambodia sent the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum, both in London, a list of objects that Latchford may have looted, according to a report from the BBC. Cambodia said it believes that the British Museum owns 100 objects from the country that passed through Latchford’s hands and that the V&A owns 50. Representatives for the institutions both...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ARTnews

Record-Setting Ernie Barnes Painting Steals the Spotlight at Christie’s $831 M. Evening Sales

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, Christie’s concluded its marquee May sales week with a blockbuster night of back-to-back auctions. A sale dedicated to Impressionist and modern works from the collection of the late New York philanthropist and socialite Anne Bass was followed by another devoted to 20th-century art. Together, the two sales brought in a staggering $831 million with buyer’s fees. Christie’s global head of Impressionist and modern art, Adrien Meyer, took to the auction podium to welcome another full room of spectators. First up were the works previously owned by Bass, who amassed her wealth...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
ARTnews

Thirty Pre-Hispanic Artifacts Claimed by Mexico to Be Auctioned in Paris

Click here to read the full article. The Mexican government called on France Tuesday to halt the sale of 30 pre-Hispanic artifacts, the latest salvo in Mexico’s battle to stop what it has called previously “illicit trade in cultural goods.” The artifacts, which include Mayan and Teotihuacán objects valued between roughly $79,000 and $127,000 total, are slated to be auctioned in a May 13 sale by the Paris-based auction house the Cornette de Saint Cyr. Of the 358 objects to be offered, the Large Standing Figure (250-650 C.E.) is expected to fetch the highest price, with a presale estimate between $26,000 and $47,000....
AMERICAS
ARTnews

Aztec Home and Floating Gardens Over 800 Years Old Discovered in Mexico City

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists uncovered the ruins of a residential dwelling more than 800 years old, constructed during the Aztec Empire, in the Centro neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement last week. The structure was discovered as part of a larger modernization project for electrical power substations. Spanning more than 4,300 square feet, the abode is believed to date from the late Postclassic period (1200-1521 C.E.) and would have been situated on the border of two neighborhoods in the Aztec Empire’s capital city, Tenochtitlan. Along with the dwelling, archaeologists...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Curator#New Museum#Masp#Art Museum#First Indigenous Curator#Museum Faces Censorship#Indigenous#Brazilian#Guarani#Mst
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
ARTnews

Thousands of Prehistoric Hunting Pits Unearthed Beneath Stonehenge

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have unearthed thousands of pits below Stonehenge that are believed to have been used by prehistoric hunters. Some of the pits are more than 10,000 years old. One was 13 feet wide and 6½ feet deep, making it the largest of its kind in northwest Europe, University of Birmingham and Ghent University researchers said. The entire site dates from between 8200 B.C. and 7800 B.C., revealing some of the earliest activity of hunter-gatherers around Stonehenge in the pit from the Mesolithic period, which followed the last Ice Age. At the time the largest known...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

The Best Glow-In-The-Dark Paint for Striking Effects

Click here to read the full article. Glow-in-the-dark paint is a fun medium to use, whether for adding a surprise element to your artwork, creating festive messages, or just plain experimentation. Like regular paints, these come in all kinds of colors and can be applied with a paintbrush or even your fingers. When looking for the right product for your needs, you should consider the glow strength as well as duration; some might glow for only a few minutes, while higher-quality ones can remain luminous for hours after just a few minutes of light exposure. Explore our top picks below. Brought...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Paris’s Centre Pompidou Suspends Gift of $619,000 from Russian Oligarch Vladimir Potanin

Click here to read the full article. The Centre Pompidou in Paris has suspended a donation of some $619,000 from Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, as cultural institutions worldwide grapple with how to address the invasion of Ukraine. The news from Paris closely follows Potanin’s resignation from the board of the Guggenheim Museum in New York, where he had served for 20 years. Beginning in 2015, the Centre Pompidou received two donations totaling €1.3 million ($1.4 million) from Potanin’s foundation, according to the French newspaper Le Monde. The report described the gift from Potanin as a “source of embarrassment.”...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Brazil
ARTnews

Man Ray’s Famed Photograph of Kiki de Montparnasse Sells for Record $12.4 M.

Click here to read the full article. Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph depicting a nude woman’s back overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, sold for $12.4 million Saturday—setting a record as the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. The sale came after drawn-out bidding that lasted nearly 10 minutes during a Christie’s New York auction dedicated to Surrealist art. Led by auctioneer Adrien Meyer, two bidders on the phone with Christie’s New York and Paris-based photographs specialists Darius Himes and Elodie Morel-Bazin, respectively, sparred for the vintage edition. The bids eventually climbed to unforeseen heights, and the rare print hammered...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Second Auction of Storied Macklowe Collection Brings $246 M., For Record-High Total of $922 M.

Click here to read the full article. In one of the most widely anticipated auctions in the art market’s history, the second portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $246.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The night brought the vaunted Macklowe collection total to $922.2 million, making it the most valuable single-owner sale ever to be sold at auction and surpassing the total achieved for the Rockefeller collection sale at Christie’s in 2018, which made $832 million against an estimate of $500 million. The guaranteed group of...
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Ukrainian Soldiers Discover Archaeological Treasures While Digging Defenses in Port City Odessa

Click here to read the full article. Ukrainian soldiers discovered a trove of artifacts while digging ditches in anticipation of a Russian strike in the port city Odessa, the Ukrainian military announced last week. Members of the Ukrainian 126th Territorial Defense unearthed amphorae, or ancient containers used to store and transport liquid and dry goods, according to Heritage Daily, which first reported the news. The tall, bottle-necked shape was common in Ancient Greek, Roman, and Byzantine pottery, however the earliest examples of the form date to the Neolithic period. Soldiers found the amphorae while preparing Odessa, Ukraine’s third most populous city and...
MILITARY
ARTnews

The Best Professional-Quality Oil Paints for Working Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Oil paints truly run the gamut in terms of quality and price. The best of them consist of carefully sourced, top-quality pigments that are milled, typically by hand, into consistent batches of paint that aren’t boosted by a bunch of additives, whether fillers or extenders. Compare the results to student-grade paints, and the high pigment load and responsiveness are immediately evident. Professional-quality oils also have better longevity—crucial for any artist who intends for...
RECIPES
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy