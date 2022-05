A Jefferson City man is sentenced on a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm which he used to shoot another person. Dana Day, 32, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison. The charge stems from an incident in 2018 when Day got into an argument with another man about a fender bender. Court documents state Day pulled a semi-automatic handgun and shot the man twice in the chest and the groin. The man survived.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO