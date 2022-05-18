Warm Wednesday ahead of some showers Thursday

A warm Wednesday is in store for Long Islanders, but then there will be a rainy start to Thursday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

Early showers Thursday will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

It will be even hotter by Friday and the weekend.

Highs will hit near 84 degrees by Saturday.

There will be a chance for late-day storms Sunday with temperatures still nearing 80 degrees.