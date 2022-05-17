School districts try to entice 'summer school' enrollment by adding more fun

Summer break is just around the corner, but for some students the end of the academic year will amount to a short break from classes before summer school programs kick off in June and July.

While it’s true that districts are offering programs during the summer at their school sites — thus technically meeting the “summer school” definition — officials are trying to get away from the negative connotations frequently associated with such events by offering a more camp-like atmosphere centered around enjoyable activities and even field trips, which just happen to be educational.

Taryn Miley, Springfield Local School District’s director of teaching and learning, said this year the district is offering a new program called Summer Spark. The free kindergarten through fifth grade program will travel to different elementary schools throughout the summer, offering various outside activities, games, and science labs.

She said the days are organized to be more carnival-like, with families encouraged to stay and participate with their children, with meals provided. The district also partnered with various community organizations and businesses to provide prizes and activity supplies, as well as connect families with resources. So far, about 200 families have enrolled and officials anticipate those numbers will grow, particularly with last-minute sign-ups.

“The kids aren’t even going to realize that they’re learning — we’re going to trick them,” Ms. Miley said. “We’re really not even calling it summer school because that often has a negative connotation because students think, ‘Oh man, I have to go to summer school. That’s a bummer,’ and we really wanted to put a positive spin on this.”

“It’s really been a labor of love because we’re trying to connect our families with a variety of resources and just an excitement about learning beyond the classroom walls,” she added.

While there has been much talk about lost learning time during the pandemic, Ms. Miley and other area district officials agree the summer programs should be about keeping children and families engaged in ways educators hope will minimize students’ learning loss during their break — often referred to as the “Summer Slide.”

But after garnering approval for millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding, Washington Local, Sylvania, Springfield Local, and Toledo Public school districts are among many that are going all-out in offering summer programs centered on fun through hands-on activities aimed at increasing elementary and middle school students’ literary, math, and problem solving skills. Districts are also partnering with the Toledo Zoo, Metroparks Toledo, Mercy Health, and ProMedica, along with other community organizations and businesses to provide supplies, prizes, and educational programs.

That’s not to say the more traditional summer school classroom programs aren’t being offered that are geared toward credit recovery to keep students on track toward graduating. Many of the Toledo-area school districts are offering those on a per-student recommendation based on academic performance.

For Maumee Schools, this concept of adding more is not new.

Michelle Shafer, the district’s director of learning, said Maumee began offering camps throughout the summer in 2015 — with the current offerings costing $160 per session that explore themes of animals, nature, and engineering. And two years ago the district expanded its summer school programs to also offer enrichment activities. For example, this year the district is offering community service and mentorship opportunities at no cost for middle and high school students.

Since doing so, Ms. Shafer said the district’s programs have steadily grown, with this year’s K-5 camps almost maxed out at 285 students and summer school enrolling 115.

“Back when we started these back up seven years ago, we consciously re-branded it into summer camp and stopped saying ‘summer school,’” she said. “We’re now busting at the seams. We would still take some students potentially, particularly those who have been invited that we haven’t heard from, but we are pretty much at and beyond capacity this year with the biggest group we’ve ever had.”

Jim Gault, Toledo Public Schools executive transformational leader of curriculum, said last summer was the first time the district offered hands-on math and literacy activities during its summer programs and this year added more art programs in response to feedback from the 2021 participants. The free programs are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday — starting the week of June 6 and ending on June 29 — at seven of the district’s elementary schools. The camps will offer breakfast and lunch while busing will be limited.

Prior to last year, Mr. Gault said the primary summer option being offered to elementary students in the district was reading recovery for third-graders. But after students spent much of 2020 attending school remotely, district officials wanted to offer in-person summer programming that was more exciting than standard classroom learning.

“We were just getting back into in-person learning last year and the last thing we wanted to do was replicate what they do daily in the classroom during the school year,” he said. “Students are coming over the summer as opposed to being off and we wanted to make sure they had fun in what they were doing and wanted to come, as opposed to being required to come, but more importantly we wanted to make sure they learned.”

Registration deadlines have passed for Toledo and other districts’ summer camps, but parents are advised to contact their child’s school and inquire about openings or options to be placed on a waiting list in case spots become available.

Meanwhile, fun activities haven’t made their way into Toledo Public Schools’ summer school for credit recovery — called the APEX Summer Academy. And unlike last year, students won’t be allowed to work remotely and will instead have to appear in-person where instructors can offer assistance as enrollees work at their own pace for their coursework.

Those classes, which are also free, will be held June 6-June 30 at seven high school locations. The registration deadline is May 27.