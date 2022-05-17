ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics vs. Heat series predictions: Breaking down the Eastern Conference finals

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are four wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010, but they’ll have to get through the No. 1 seed Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.

Grant Williams emerged as the hero of Boston’s Game 7 win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Heat have been resting since Thursday when they closed out the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. The Heat posted the best record in the East in the regular season and finished two games ahead of the No. 2 Celtics in the standings. Boston won the regular-season series 2-1; both victories over Miami were blowouts.

How will the Celtics-Heat series play out? Here are our predictions for seven series prop bets ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler: Who will average more points per game in the series?

For Miami, the answer sort of has to be Jimmy Butler. Against Atlanta, Butler averaged 30.5 points per game, and the Heat will probably need a similar performance from their star wing. Tatum may in fact end up with higher scoring averages, but the Celtics have options if JT is less than stellar. For the Heat, it’s hard to see how they win the series if Butler isn’t playing like a superstar.

Marcus Smart vs. Kyle Lowry: Who will have more combined points and assists per game in the series?

When healthy, I’m taking Kyle Lowry. He may have lost a step, but he gives the Heat offense much more structure. Likewise, he offers some needed scoring pop, especially from deep. At full tilt, Lowry is the more polished offensive weapon here. Unfortunately, health may be a key concern. Yes, Smart is hurting. But we may not see Lowry for a while, if at all.

Over/Under: Points per game for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined

I wouldn’t be surprised if this number is rather low. In any given game, either Tatum or Brown could go for 30 or more. But Miami’s defense, especially its zone defense, might be too stingy for Boston’s stars to both have a night. Instead, I imagine players such as Al Horford or Grant Williams will have big games as Boston looks to beat the Heat D with extra passes.

Celtics vs. Heat: Who will lead the series in assists per game?

Heading into the series, Boston has averaged slightly more assists per game than Miami. This, in part, is because of the size and length of Milwaukee — the Celtics needed to pass the ball in order to survive.

The Heat pose a similar challenge. For that reason, I think the Celtics will look to really move the ball from the jump.

Celtics vs. Heat: Who will lead the series in points per game?

Like I said, the Heat need the answer here to be Jimmy Butler. But realistically I’m taking Jayson Tatum. Whether or not he’s taking a superstar leap right in front of our eyes, he is the most gifted offensive player in the series. Unless Miami specifically emphatically tries to stop Tatum with traps and double-teams, I expect him to be the highest scoring player for either side.

How many games will the series last?

This series will last six games. The first few games in Miami feel almost like scheduled losses for the Celtics. Unless Robert Williams is about to give Boston fresh legs, the Heat have an upper-hand here. Over time, though, the better team will prevail, and that appears to be Boston.

What will the 2022 NBA Finals matchup be?

We’re going to see the Golden State Warriors return to the NBA Finals to take on the Boston Celtics. It’s going to be a whopper of a series, and one that will featured gutsy shooting and pugnacious defense.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Several members of Celtics traveling party reportedly tested positive for COVID

The Boston Celtics have been dealing with positive COVID-19 test results among their traveling party over the last week, according to a report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,. Those tests may be tied to veteran big man Al Horford’s entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol. As Windhorst noted on a recent episode of “Get Up!,” it will be Horford’s third such stint this year, but it does not necessarily mean he has tested positive given close contact with any of the unnamed members of the traveling party might also trigger his entry.
Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
3 observations from Warriors' comeback victory over Mavericks in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) hosted the Dallas Mavericks (0-1) in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Golden State aimed to maintain homecourt advantage and take a 2-0 lead. Dallas intended to tie the series at a game apiece and steal homecourt advantage. The Warriors overcame a 19-point first-half deficit in a 126-117 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Former Sooner guard Umoja Gibson reveals transfer destination

Oklahoma’s basketball team will look very different next year as multiple guys left the program following their near miss of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in the 2021 season. Senior guard Elijah Harkless transferred to UNLV, freshman Alston Mason transferred to Missouri State, sophomore center Rick Issanza transferred to Loyola-Marymount, and junior forward Akol Mawein transferred to Sacramento State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Andrew Nembhard deserves consideration as one of the top point guards in 2022 NBA Draft

There was a very clear winner from the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages, and his name is Andrew Nembhard, a Gonzaga Bulldogs senior combo guard. The 22 year old had 26 points, 11 assists (the most in a combine scrimmage over the last four years), one steal and just two turnovers during his five-on-five competition Friday. Nembhard dominated the scrimmage, and he looked like the only capable floor general in any of these five-on-five games thus far.
SPOKANE, WA
