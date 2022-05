The Flash has become a unique mainstay for The CW, with the DC Comics-inspired series recently renewed for a ninth season. The series, which was the second entry in the network's "Arrowverse" of interconnected superhero shows, has chronicled a number of stories for Barry Allen's story over the better part of the past decade. Still, there has been speculation about what the long-term future of the series, and whether or not the upcoming ninth season could end up being the show's last. While speaking to reporters during The CW's scheduling call press conference, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that they are having discussions about the future of The Flash, and about "what to do, and how to do" it.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO