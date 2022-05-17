Navy League and Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA Summer Concert in Park Get Together

The Coronado Summer Concert Series is back and the Navy League and Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA are planning to attend some of them this summer. Come join us for our first event on June 12th at Spreckels Park. The band will be the Marine Band of San Diego and the show starts at 6 PM.

Let’s plan to meet around 5 PM at the corner of 6th Street and C Ave, as we have in the past. Bring chairs and tables if you have them. We’re asking Navy League members to bring a dessert and MOAA members to provide snacks, drinks, or a side dish to share. Bring your own alcoholic drinks. Since this is the Marine Band, the Marine Corps League is also planning to attend, and we asked them to join us.

This will be a great opportunity to get together with friends, get to know other MOAA / Navy League members and their families along with other members of the Marine League.

If you are hungry that night and looking for a little more to eat, the Coronado VFW on the corner of 6th and Orange Ave is serving a $20 steak dinner from 5 PM to 7 PM. No reservations are necessary.

If you have any questions, please contact Joyce Murphy (Navy League rep) at joyce.hage.murphy@gmail.com or 757-642-5881 or Rob Bayer (MOAA rep) at robbayer@san.rr.com or 619-251-2946.

Membership in the Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA is open to anyone who holds or has held a commission or warrant in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses. Our chapter currently has over 160 members made up of active duty and reserve officers, former and retired officers, and their surviving spouses. In addition to supporting the programs and objectives of the Military Officers Association of America the California Council of Chapters (CAL-MOAA), our chapter is also involved in local legislative issues that affect veterans as well as supporting local NJROTC programs and our annual scholarship fund. For questions or additional information about the Silver Strand Chapter, please send an email to

