Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was shocked seeing Steph Curry putting the Dallas Mavericks to sleep in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals looked as though it would go the Dallas Mavericks’ way, which would have definitely made Charles Barkley happy. Instead, the Golden State Warriors flexed their muscles at the end of the game and pulled away to take a 2-0 series lead.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO