Sarah Hyland Commands Attention In 6-Inch Heels & Plunging Little Black Dress for a Night Out in NYC

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRlxG_0fhQxpZf00

Sarah Hyland took a little black dress to new levels with edgy elements while out yesterday in New York City. The “Modern Family” alum was spotted leaving her hotel in a head-turning ensemble for a night out in the Big Apple.

She wore a long-sleeve black dress. The form-fitting number was complete with padded shoulders, a deep, plunging V-neckline and a mini skirt. The garment also had a subtle ruched detail on the bodice, which created the illusion of a blouse.

The “Geek Charming” star parted her hair in the middle and let her curly brunette tresses cascade down her back. She amped up the glam factor with sharp winged eyeliner and a bold red lip. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and touted her essential items in a small white square handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, the television personality boosted her height with black sandals. The shoe style featured a thick strap across the toe and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Sleek sandals like Hyland’s are a top summer trend, due to their open silhouette and supportive straps. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other pieces that showcase legs. Pairs with metallic textures and tones, ranging from fully mirrored heels to multicolored palettes, have emerged in new styles and heights this season.

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZSgf_0fhQxpZf00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals, $67 (was $89) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIitk_0fhQxpZf00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $60 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS4u0_0fhQxpZf00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795 .

See Hyland’s best style moments through the years here.

