Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: 2022 NBA playoffs Game 1 Eastern Conference finals (5/17)

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Boston Celtics head to Florida to face the East’s top-seeded Miami Heat at their home court of FTX Arena after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in 7 games on Sunday, a reprisal of their 2020 Orlando bubble Eastern Conference finals series that saw the Celtics sent home by the Heat. Can Boston get comeuppance out of Miami this time around?

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, only Sam Hauser (shoulder instability episode) is out for the game for certain, and Marcus Smart (foot sprain) is questionable

For Miami, only Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are listed as questionable with hamstring issues as well. PJ Tucker (calf strain) and Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Grant Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo

PJ Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 5/17/22

5/17/22 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

