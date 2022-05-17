ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Euchre: Indiana’s card game

By Dirk Rowley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When asked how long a typical Euchre game lasts, Tori Burke backtracked on her original answer of “30 minutes.”

“Well, whenever I play,” she confessed, “we typically talk a while so probably it takes longer than it could.”

Together with fellow senior Ellie Villaruz, Burke leads the Euchre Club at Homestead High School. The group meets after school and draws more than 50 students weekly.

“You always play it with your friends,” Burke said to explain the game’s appeal. “Some games, you go against everyone. But in this game, you’re playing along with your partner. It’s not just all you alone. I enjoy that.”

Burke learned the game from her family. So did Bud Hockemeyer, who is more senior citizen than senior in high school. Hockemeyer helped start the weekly Euchre Club at the New Haven Community Center.

“My grandma and grandpa back then had a big farmhouse table and that’s where everybody would get together and we played Euchre,” he recalled. “They were big Euchre fans.”

Many in the New Haven club play bid-Euchre.

“You have more cards,” Hockemeyer explained. “It’s a lot more fun, more people.”

When asked if it was a social or card playing group, Hockemeyer had a quick answer.

“Well, there’s a lot of both. A lot of laughter. A lot of good friends. We have a good time.”

None of that surprised Randy Wilson, a self-described “gaming guru” and the driving force behind “Legends of Nerdvana,” a game review site and YouTube channel . Wilson doubted any game is more prevalent in the Hoosier state than Euchre.

“If you’re in an environment where you just want to talk and socialize, maybe a drinking environment (if you’re into that), Euchre is a good game to play, It’s very low key. You don’t have to stress over it.”

Toledo, Ohio, T-shirt company Jupmode , maker of “I survived a Midwestern goodbye” shirts, tapped into the Euchre culture with great success.

“We’ve noticed this really strong feeling of Euchre nostalgia,” said marketing manager Molly Joyce. “Lots of families played at family parties. College kids played in their dorms with their friends. Any kind of gathering where there’s a game in the Midwest, everyone knows how to play Euchre.”

Do the shirts bring luck?

“I don’t have any concrete stories for you, but I’ve been told that your cards are supposedly better whenever you’re wearing a shirt.”

The regular Euchre players at the Towne House Community Center – Joyce, Rem, Doris, Tom, Lois and Dave – have also played the game for decades, but they disagree on how much conversation is right.

“The women like to gossip,” the men said while the women countered, “The men don’t like to talk.

“But they do.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDrCz_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvyth_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ertMb_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbfNN_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPsbV_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SasZ_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZv3K_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2sfv_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zAED_0fhQxgsM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbI66_0fhQxgsM00

Euchre in Northeast Indiana

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Duke Energy reports over 800 Tri-State outages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy is reporting over 800 outages in the Tri-State area. The company says that there are over 45,000 outages in Indiana. A severe weather system moved through Indiana that knocked out power for many residents throughout the state.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Celebrating Indiana’s state flower with Master Gardener Carrie Petty

Carrie Petty, Master Gardener and Life.Style.Live! contributor joined us today to fill us in about Indiana’s state flower: the peony! Once they are established, peonies bloom in the spring year after year. Carrie told us that peonies are an excellent cut flower for floral arrangements. She even loves wearing...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Purdue Extension officials want Hoosiers to be on the lookout for invasive ant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Purdue Extension Office is asking Hoosiers to be on the lookout for an invasive insect that packs a painful sting. The Asian Needle Ant was confirmed in Indiana recently -- with two specimens recovered in the southern part of the state. The species, originally from Eastern Asia, made its way to the United States in the 1930s but has not previously been identified in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Agricultural Secretary to visit Indiana for formula delivery

INDIANAPOLIS — US Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack will be traveling on Sunday to Indianapolis to help welcome the arrival of a large shipment of baby formula being flown to the state’s capital. The first shipment of Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland is scheduled to arrive Sunday in central Indiana in hopes of easing supply issues, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – A strong line of showers and thunderstorms have produced severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings across central Indiana Saturday afternoon into the early evening. ALL CLEAR — for now. The active line of severe storms continues to push eastward out of the Hoosier state. But we’re...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Euchre Club
vnexplorer.net

Indiana Man Restores Classic Cars He Used To Love As A Kid

Who doesn’t dream of doing this with their childhood dream cars? — Studebaker made the Avanti four-seater hot rod as the last swan song for the Indiana auto maker. While the Avanti model wasn’t able to save the brand six decades ago, it did inspire an Indiana man to keep the cars alive. Mike Baker has made his childhood dreams come true with his restoration work at his auto shop.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Indianapolis Recorder

Our Indiana wetlands — in hot water

Central Indiana residents likely don’t realize it, but there’s a natural area just north of 96th Street working around the clock to help with flood control. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the city of Fishers, is 127 acres of diverse nature. The park is filled with amenities for visitors, including trails and picnic tables. The trails take visitors by wet areas of all shapes and sizes, and that’s where some quiet wonders of nature abound.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

The Indiana Peony Festival in Noblesville

The Indiana Peony Festival is held every May on the weekend before Memorial Day. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared that the third Saturday in May will now be known as Indiana Peony Festival Day. Peony Festival Weekend Events:. PEONIES IN THE PARK. Friday, May 20, 7-9pm Seminary Park |...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
recordpatriot.com

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors. Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the...
ALABAMA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy