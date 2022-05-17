ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Suspends Orioles’ Matt Harvey 60 Games

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the suspension of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games without pay for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse” in violation of the league’s drug policy.

The start date of Harvey’s suspension is retroactive to April 29, making him eligible to return in late June.

Harvey was one of four players to testify in federal court in February that former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay provided drugs that contributed to the death of Tyler Skaggs. Kay was later found guilty on charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy.

Granted Immunity

Harvey was granted immunity for his testimony, in which he said he used cocaine in the early years of his career and that he shared Percocet pills — a mix of oxycodone and acetaminophen — with Skaggs during the 2019 season.

Harvey, along with former Angels players C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian, testified that they received opioids from Kay and that they believed he supplied them to Skaggs, who died during the 2019 season while the Angels were on a road trip to play the Texas Rangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmPEM_0fhQwnai00
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Skaggs died of asphyxia and oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol were found in his system.

Harvey testified that he had a pill supplied by Kay in his locker in Anaheim. When he learned of Skaggs’ death, he retrieved it and disposed of it.

A former 2013 All-Star pitcher with the New York Mets, Harvey joined the Orioles in 2021 and went 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts. He re-signed with Baltimore at the start of the 2022 season but has yet to play this year.

Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees could trade struggling slugger at deadline

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting trade deadline in a few weeks, especially with their outfield going through liability issues. Aside from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo have been complete disappointments this season. Hicks has been arguably the worst player...
MLB
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
