TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White wanted to soak up every moment of his first NFL practice -- he caught himself staring at the giant red flag on the Bucs’ pewter-colored helmets (he even tried to take his back to the team hotel, but the equipment staff stopped him) and at the jerseys, thinking thoughts of living out his dreams.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO