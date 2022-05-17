ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight attendant helps deliver baby on Denver flight

By Jeremy Tanner, Alex Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Sometimes, the baby can’t wait. An urgent mid-flight delivery from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport was made possible by one Frontier Airlines flight attendant.

Frontier posted on Facebook that flight attendant Diana Giraldo helped a mother to the back restroom and assisted her in giving birth.

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” said the flight’s pilot Captain Chris Nye. “The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

Plane carrying 3 crashes on Miami bridge after losing power

Nye applauded Giraldo’s actions, using the words “exemplary” and “calm” to describe the “heroic task,” according to Frontier.

The new baby was given the middle name “Sky” by her mother after the mid-flight delivery. You can see a picture of the baby on Frontier’s Facebook page .

While rare, such births are not unheard of.

Just over a year ago, another family made headlines after baby Raymond Mounga entered the world thousands of feet above the ground, on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

Later that year, the parents of a baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan decided to name the child after the plane’s call sign, Reach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

