Wilmington, OH

The threat of severe weather returns tomorrow

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington says severe weather is possible Wednesday evening across portions of...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Showers and storms expected this evening

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Storm Prediction Center says showers and storms are on tap for your Saturday evening. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a line of strong to severe storms will approach the Scioto Valley later this evening with the potential for hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Scioto Valley

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Scioto Valley until 10 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms. Residents should remain weather aware and have multiple means of receiving severe weather alerts.
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warm, sticky weather brings strong storms, cooler Sunday

Breezy, warm and humid weather, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, provided plenty of instability for scattered strong storms, some containing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, along with small hail in a few places. A slow-moving cold front will dip south into Ohio tonight, with continuing threat of showers into early Sunday, as […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Storms, rain stick around through Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — After severe storms blew through our region this afternoon, we are finally settling into a bit of a calmer pattern Saturday. Another round of showers with a few rumbles of thunder will move through mainly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s through Saturday with breezy winds lasting.
CINCINNATI, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Parts of Central Ohio under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for parts of Central Ohio until Saturday evening. NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Ohio until 10 p.m. Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6...
LOGAN, OH
Fox 19

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued; 11k without power

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Tri-State. The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday. Storms will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is possible. These storms should not affect the morning commute barring any...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County issues alert for mysterious illness affecting camp attendees

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Scioto County Health Department issued a warning for anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio, from Friday to Sunday. The Health Department recommends attendees or their family members get medical attention if they experience vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or chills. Anyone suffering from these symptoms […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Norovirus cases in Highland County

After a number of people reported becoming ill after spending this past weekend at a girl scout "camporee" in Lucasville, more reports of people associated with the weekend activitie who are now suffering have started to surface. Over 100 people reported symptoms of what the Scioto County Health Department identified as "norovirus" after the camp out at Camp Molly Lauman. Now, health department officials in Highland County say close to 30 people are reporting similar symptoms of "norovirus" Common symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The symptoms usually last for 24 to 60 hours after they begin. There is no treatment for norovirus, and no vaccine to prevent infection. Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread by cooking food or using water that has come in contact with contaminated surfaces.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: Body found in Ohio River in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is working to identify a body that was discovered in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning in the city of Ashland. Chief Todd Kelley says that a call came in around 11:00 a.m. and that first responders were able to recover the body around 2:00 p.m. Hammond tells […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Scioto County motorcycle crash

LUCASVILLE, OH (WOWK) — One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Scioto County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:17 a.m. this morning, Thursday, May 19, on a northbound curve on Morris Lane Blue Run Road in Lucasville. Troopers say the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Lane blocked on WB I-74 due to crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane on westbound is blocked I-74 due to a crash involving two vehicles. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Drivers are told to expect delays. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found in creek bed in Pike Co. under investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found Friday along a creek in Pike County. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found after dispatchers received a call from an individual who thought there was a deceased person in the water along route 220 and route 772.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island closes ‘Sling Shot’ ride permanently

MASON — One of Kings Island’s rides is closed for good, the amusement park announced on Friday. Spokesperson Chad Showalter said the park has retired the “Sling Shot” for future plans, our news partners at WCPO reported. Before Kings Island removed the ride from its website,...
MASON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Ironton man

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. Police say James Staley, 64, of Ironton, was reported missing by his family. According to the IPD, Staley was last seen some time around May 1. The missing persons report was filed May 7. Anyone with […]
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pursuit spanning Fayette, Madison counties ends with one arrest

LONDON, Ohio — A high-speed chase has ended in London after it spanned two counties on Thursday. It happened in Madison and Fayette counties at around 1 p.m. The vehicle was reported stolen, which was why law enticement were chasing the car. Two tires were punctured during the chase with spike strips when it entered Fayette County.
LONDON, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine man involved in fatal accident Friday morning

State Route 274, near Township Road 99, was closed for several hours Friday due to a fatal accident. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Brian Hartman, 29, of Bellefontaine was going east on 274 around 7:30 Friday morning when he went left of center and struck a semi head-on. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway. Hartman passed away from injuries in the accident.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Fox 19

Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case that accuses him of using his elected position for personal gain, refused to let fire crews put out what has now been determined an “illegal open burning” on property owned by his company, which received a written warning from a regional air quality agency, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

