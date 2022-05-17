The threat of severe weather returns tomorrow

After a number of people reported becoming ill after spending this past weekend at a girl scout "camporee" in Lucasville, more reports of people associated with the weekend activitie who are now suffering have started to surface. Over 100 people reported symptoms of what the Scioto County Health Department identified as "norovirus" after the camp out at Camp Molly Lauman. Now, health department officials in Highland County say close to 30 people are reporting similar symptoms of "norovirus" Common symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The symptoms usually last for 24 to 60 hours after they begin. There is no treatment for norovirus, and no vaccine to prevent infection. Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread by cooking food or using water that has come in contact with contaminated surfaces.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO