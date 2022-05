After a two-year closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowers Park Pool at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa is finally opening its gates for a fresh summer season. The pool, operated by the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, was given $350,000 by the city of Tuscaloosa so it could be back up and running this summer.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO