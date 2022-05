KINGWOOD — A group hoping to preserve the former Kingwood High School building met this week to decide what needs done first. Bryson VonNostrand of VanNostrand Architects gave his opinion on how to use the building based on his assessment of the structure and prior experience in rehabbing historic structures. He said it seems unlikely the building can be repurposed for a single use by one existing organization.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO