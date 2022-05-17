ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is Diddy??? Love’s Ladies Gina Huynh & Yung Miami Have Public Clash, Caresha’s Cohorts JT & Saucy Santana Send Shade

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

After making it clear that she was loved up with “LOVE”, an on-again-off-again fling of a rap mogul is feuding with his rumored current boo.

Gina Huynh had a war of words on social media today with City Girl Yung Miami after Gina made it clear that she was at the Billboard Music Awards to support Diddy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrjyC_0fhQtzyP00
Source: Johnny Nunez/ Wire Image/Prince Williams / Getty

As previously reported Miami whose been linked to Diddy for monthsss now was also quite clearly in attendance alongside her rap partner JT…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9FkB_0fhQtzyP00
Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

but Gina posted on social media, “Baby daddy is hosting Billboards” with a heart-eye emoji.

She also posted another video of herself cheering and chanting, “Love! Love! Love!” at Diddy as he closed out the show.

On Tuesday, she followed up with a new post captioned, “Love, Love, Love” showcasing herself at the awards ceremony clearly hinting at her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul who officially adopted the moniker, Sean Love Combs.

The latest post from Gina clearly ticked off Yung Miami who took to Twitter to give “this b***” Gina “some attention.”

Somewhere around that time, Gina posted a pic on her InstaStory of the Bad Boy Records mogul kissing her on the cheek and added “if anyone is seeking attention, b**** it’s you.”

Yung Miami Claps Back At Gina Huynh On Twitter, JT, And Saucy Santana Send Shade

The feud continued on Twitter and Miami added more fuel to the fire with tweets about someone who’s “been around –just around for years” needing to “lay low.” She also blasted Gina for being a “freaky a** b***” and shaded her living arrangements—-her cheap a*** lint ball carpet” in particular.

Miami also shared some interesting retweets from her cohorts JT and Saucy Santana, who are clearly [and rightfully] on her side…

Hit the flip for Gina’s response to Yung Miami.

