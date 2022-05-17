ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County teams fight to the finish at state tournament

By Rob Tate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN — The final round of the University Interscholastic League Class 6A and Class 5A state tournaments on Tuesday featured rivals pairing up. In the Class 6A tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club, both The Woodlands and College Park were matched up alongside golfers from Lake Travis. In...

Magnolia midfielder Gonzales is The Courier’s Player of the Year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As an underclassman, Laney Gonzales walked the halls of Magnolia High School, participated in the athletic period with the team and helped coach April Cleveland with managerial duties. Due to her participation in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, Gonzales...
Lake Creek grinds out Game 2 win at Magnolia to take series

MAGNOLIA — Lake Creek fell behind by three runs in enemy territory Friday night on an uncharacteristic first inning. But this Lions group is battle tested having reached the fourth round of the playoffs a year ago in their first-ever postseason. The Lions gained the lead in the third...
Woodlands Youth Rugby boys high school team finishes 7th at nationals

The Woodlands Youth Rugby boys Division I high school team finished with a win Saturday at the national tournament held in Elkhart, Indiana. After losing their first two games to Tempe and Aspetuck before beating United (Utah) in the seventh place game, 24-19. Against United, Lorenzo Scheerhorn scored two tries...
Big pitching performances help The Woodlands, Oak Ridge advance

Tyler Sunseri pitched a two-hit complete-game shutout Friday night as The Woodlands won Game 2 3-0 over Grand Oaks to sweep the Region II-6A quarterfinal series at Reckling Park on the campus of Rice University. The Woodlands lost in two games at the same juncture last year against the Grizzlies.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Lake Creek advances to regional championship on sweep of Friendswood

KATY — Just like a year ago, the Lake Creek Lions are unbeaten and are back in the Region III-5A championship. With a 10-0 victory Thursday evening at Katy Tompkins High School, the No. 1-ranked Lions earned the sweep over Friendswood to win in the regional semifinals for the second straight year.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Lake Creek, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge win series openers

Lake Creek stacked up 10 hits Thursday night, Shane Sdao was solid on the mound and the Lions won Game 1 Thursday night. Lake Creek defended its home field for a 10-2 victory over Magnolia to begin the Region III-5A quarterfinal series. Sdao went five innings with eight strikeouts, two...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Woodlands belts five homers in Game 2 win over Midway

The Woodlands used three big innings at the plate and extended its season Friday night against Waco Midway. The Highlanders evened the Region II-6A semifinal series with the Panthers at one game apiece after a 15-5 victory in six innings at Madisonville High School. The Woodlands (24-16) and Midway (31-7)...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Splendora grad headed to Austin to cheer for Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting next year, Mackenzie Grahlfs will be one of five new members of the University of Texas at Austin co-ed cheer team. The soon-to-be Splendora ISD grad has been working toward this goal since middle school. Grahlfs started with...
SPLENDORA, TX
Social Lites - Bentwater

Did you know Sam Houston University has a campus in Conroe? Me neither. But, about two years ago, they opened their College of Osteopathic Medicine just south of the 336 Loop on the west side of I-45 and will graduate their first class in 2024. And, if you didn’t know any of that, you probably also didn’t know that its Dean is your Bentwater neighbor. She’s Dr. Shannon Ramsey Jimenez, currently serving as Sam’s Interim Dean of that College, having previously served as Sam’s Associate Professor and Chair of Primary Care and Clinical Medicine. Shannon and husband, Tony, two daughters and mom, Edna, moved to Bentwater in late 2019 after Sam Houston had wooed her from North Carolina where she’d been partner and CEO of a busy group practice in a rural/ underserved community. “Underserved community” should give you a hint but, for a deeper glimpse into what makes Shannon tick, I’ll share that she tells me her favorite quote is from Mahatma Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Easy to say it. Harder to live it. But she has. She does. Having had her own family medicine practice in NC for 20 years, and having helped start a medical school there, she’s now focusing on creating the next generation of physicians. Right here. Though she doesn’t presently have any Bentwater kids in her college, she says there are several pre-med candidates she has her eye on.
CONROE, TX
Beaumont ISD board votes against returning Dr. Carrol Thomas' name to the football stadium

BEAUMONT — BREAKING: Beaumont ISD school board votes against returning the name of Carrol A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center to BISD Memorial Stadium. The BISD board voted 4-3 against returning the name of Dr. Carrol Thomas to the football stadium. Trustees Robert Dunn, Joe Evans, Denise Spooner and Tillie Hickman voted against the name change. Board members Stacey Lewis Jr., Woodrow Reece and Kevin Reece voted in favor of the name change.
BEAUMONT, TX
Harper’s Landing pathway project completion pushed to 2025

The Woodlands Township is moving forward with a project to connect Harper’s Landing to The Woodlands but the actual construction of a 5,400-foot long pathway is several years away. The Woodlands Township Board of Directors agreed to amend a professional services agreement with Jones and Carter for Phase 2...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CC 0523 Conroe Lions

Greetings from the Conroe Noon Lions Club, the “Greatest Lions Club in the World.” Today was another great luncheon meeting with an excellent group of people. Our meeting started with our usual songs, pledges, invocation and introduction of guests. The Community Partner of the week was Texas Professional Engineering. Thank you for your support of the Conroe Noon Lions Club.
CONROE, TX
Houston hospital scores No. 1 ranking in Texas in new report

It’s a three-peat for Houston Methodist Hospital. For the third year in a row, Healthgrades has named Houston Methodist the best hospital in Texas and one of the 50 best hospitals in the country. It’s the only Texas hospital in the top 50. Houston Methodist, a 907-bed facility at the Texas Medical Center, earned the same recognition in 2020 and 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
COMMISSIONER METTS INCREASES PARKING FOR SPLENDORA BALL FIELDS-BUT SPRINT WASTE SLOWS THE PROCESS

Seeing the parking at capacity for the Splendora Ball Fields, Commissioner Metts went to work to find a solution. That solution was for the county to purchase the land just south of the fields at a fair price. The home was in bad shape and to condemn it could have taken years to get the property. This week Precinct 4 crews started the demolition process and clearing of the lot. That was until a snag was hit. Sprint Waste which was contracted for the roll-off containers has made it difficult. After each container is full the county needs to call to schedule a pickup which Sprint said could take a day or two. On Wednesday one container was picked up. The second container the driver told the crews he could not take as it belonged to another driver. SO with heavy equipment and manpower and ball season about to be in full swing, the completion has stalled due to waiting on the containers being moved. With at least six more container loads it is unknown how long the what should have been a day or two processes could take.
SPLENDORA, TX

