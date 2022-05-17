Montgomery County teams fight to the finish at state tournament

Did you know Sam Houston University has a campus in Conroe? Me neither. But, about two years ago, they opened their College of Osteopathic Medicine just south of the 336 Loop on the west side of I-45 and will graduate their first class in 2024. And, if you didn’t know any of that, you probably also didn’t know that its Dean is your Bentwater neighbor. She’s Dr. Shannon Ramsey Jimenez, currently serving as Sam’s Interim Dean of that College, having previously served as Sam’s Associate Professor and Chair of Primary Care and Clinical Medicine. Shannon and husband, Tony, two daughters and mom, Edna, moved to Bentwater in late 2019 after Sam Houston had wooed her from North Carolina where she’d been partner and CEO of a busy group practice in a rural/ underserved community. “Underserved community” should give you a hint but, for a deeper glimpse into what makes Shannon tick, I’ll share that she tells me her favorite quote is from Mahatma Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Easy to say it. Harder to live it. But she has. She does. Having had her own family medicine practice in NC for 20 years, and having helped start a medical school there, she’s now focusing on creating the next generation of physicians. Right here. Though she doesn’t presently have any Bentwater kids in her college, she says there are several pre-med candidates she has her eye on.

