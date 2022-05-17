ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk safety advocates push for availability of ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits

By Staci DaSilva
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mha0r_0fhQt7pm00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In the wake of another rash of school shootings, and in the middle of National “Stop the Bleed Month,” advocates are spreading the word about blood loss.

“A person can bleed to death in less than two minutes,” said Dr. Andrew Gaugler, a trauma surgeon at Lakeland Regional Health.

He says, with a little bit of awareness and education, people may not have to die that way.

“Once the ‘Stop The Bleed’ course came out, that’s how we decided that we could get the community and the everyday citizen involved to help save lives,” said Dr. Gaugler.

The “Stop The Bleed” initiative came to be in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy, as part of a collaborative effort led by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.

“Tourniquets and bleeding kits should be pretty much standard anywhere you go in a public place,” said Dr. Gaugler.

“We have gloves, we have tourniquets, we have scissors, we have roll gauze,” said Robert Dummett.

Dummett is chief training officer and executive director at In-Gauge of Polk County, a non-profit organization focused on firearms safety. Dummett, and the organization, also host “Stop the Bleed” training courses.

He says the goal is to get the “Stop the Bleed” kits everywhere there is an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120dPu_0fhQt7pm00
WFLA

“The goal is to have these kits mounted next to them, readily available, for anybody to use anytime there’s blood loss, just like a person would pull a fire extinguisher off the wall,” said Dummett.

This week, he donated a kit to the Saddle Creek Gun Range in Polk County. The steps to save life and limb, he says, are clear cut.

“Wound packing is number one – wound packing and applying direct pressure to the wound and, if that’s not sufficient to stop the blood loss, then it’s application and tourniquet.”

You can order a mounted kit or a portable one online . You can also go online to find a “Stop the Bleed” course near you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Runners, walkers raise money in honor of fallen officers

LAKELAND, Fla. - More than 600 people gathered Saturday morning to run or walk in the 6th annual Lakeland Police Foundation Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K. The event raises about $25,000 for the foundation, which helps members of the agency who fall on hard times. "Some of the programs that we...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polk#Lakeland Regional Health
NBC Miami

Suspect Fleeing Police Jumps in Florida Pond, Never Resurfaces: Police

A burglary suspect in Florida trying to escape police officers jumped into a pond and never resurfaced, authorities said Saturday. Police officers had responded to reports of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex in Bradenton, Florida early Saturday and found two men hiding on the porch of an apartment, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: Deputies smash windows to save 9-year-old from raging Seffner fire

"I could not be more proud of the quick actions and bravery these deputies displayed, never giving up until they were able to pull the child to safety. It is because of their heroism that this young boy made it out alive," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Law enforcement officers are often the first to respond to any emergency scene, so we must always be ready to jump in and help. These deputies never hesitated. They are true examples of what it means to be a hero."
SEFFNER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy