Dayton Children’s gives recommendations amid formula shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nutrition specialists at Dayton Children’s Hospital said it’s heartbreaking having mothers come in desperate for formula. These specialists are advising what parents should and shouldn’t do to feed their babies.

As the baby formula shortage continues, Clinical Nutrition Lab Manager Trayce Fields said staff in her department are trying to stay on top of what’s in stores so they can share that with the mothers they care for.

“Any time that we can, we’re going to go down that baby aisle, we’re going to look to see what’s out there,” Fields said. “We use that information as we develop plans to send people home with.”

Fields said before doing anything to switch your baby’s formula, check with your child’s physician.

“To change between a typical, standard term formula may not need as much guidance,” Fields said. “When we start getting to the intolerance and specialized formulas, we absolutely need somebody who knows your baby’s history.”

Fields said to be wary of recipes for homemade formula and alternatives using goat or other milks because those could lack nutritional benefits babies need.

“Those can provide calories, they can provide fluid, they do not provide the very specific nutrients and macronutrients that are needed for infants, and certainly, as a result, deficiencies can develop,” Fields said.

The FDA has allowed for Abbott to begin manufacturing baby formula at its Michigan facility once again, and other countries are beginning to send formula to the U.S.

It’s expected to be at least one to two months for supply to increase, and Dayton Children’s will be there to help mothers who need it.

“We’re trying to provide as much information, as much support as much as we can,” Fields said.

For mothers on WIC benefits, Dayton Children’s recommends downloading the WIC Shopper app, it has a list of stores in your area that may have the formula you need in stock.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.