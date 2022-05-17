City Will Explore Options to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

Alma Mesknes, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Alma was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida. She obtained both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of South Florida. She was a devoted educator to her students throughout Polk County, teaching at Haines City High School, Lakeland Senior High School, and Lake Gibson Senior High School. Upon retirement, Alma served as a loyal caretaker to her mother, Grace, then to her husband, John. Throughout her life, she gave her time and energy to others, especially those in her dear family. In her later years, she had a constant and cherished four-legged companion, Lacey, who she spoiled with cheeseburgers and ice cream. The simplest pleasures in life brought Alma great joy. She loved preparing Sunday meals, traveling to historic sites, and antiquing. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO