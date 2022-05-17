ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

City Will Explore Options to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

By Barry Friedman
 4 days ago
The presence of nearly 200 Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term rentals in central Lakeland is “changing the character of our core neighborhoods and contributing to housing scarcity,” the president of the Lake Morton Neighborhood Association told city commissioners. That prompted commissioners on Monday to say they will explore their options to...

Hearing Officer: Lakeland Fire Department Unfairly Retaliated Against Union President

Lakeland Fire Department administrators unfairly retaliated against the president of an employee union, a hearing examiner for the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission ruled Thursday. The city was ordered to rescind a reprimand to the union president and transfer two lieutenants to their previous stations, The Ledger reports. The city has 15 days to file any objections and is reviewing the 44-page order before deciding next steps. | Hearing officer’s order.
United Way Awards Celebrate Volunteerism, Philanthropy

A lawyer, a logistics advisor, a tax advisor and a Lakeland couple who raised more than $100,000 for the United Way of Central Florida’s early education programs were honored Thursday during the agency’s annual meeting. An estimated 275 people at Thursday’s ceremony looked on as Kyle Jensen, Bruce...
Fares Eliminated for Downtown Golf Cart Shuttles

The golf carts that navigate people through downtown will be free to ride starting Friday, The Ledger reports. The service, known as The Squeeze and run by the Citrus Connection, will instead rely on wrap-around advertising on the carts to help fund the program’s estimated annual costs of $382,000. The service currently runs 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and will soon expand to Saturdays during the downtown farmers markets, monthly Thursday food truck rallies and other downtown events.
Laura Lee Conrad, 64

Laura Lee Conrad, age 64, died on March 27, 2022. She was born and raised in Lakeland Florida, and remained a lifelong resident. Since 2015 she served as a records clerk for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. She served as an administrative assistant for risk management for the City of Lakeland, from 1996-2012. From 1984 -1996 she was a commercial loans operation clerk for the Peoples Bank of Lakeland. Early in her career she worked at Paperback Booksmith, known as Dick and Jane Booksellers, and at Montgomery Ward at the Lakeland Mall.
School Superintendent: Challenged Books Will Return to Libraries After Opt-In/Opt-Out Plan Developed

The 16 books that had been challenged as inappropriate for youth should be returned to Polk public school library shelves, schools Superintendent Frederick Heid has determined. But several of the books will not go back to elementary or middle school shelves, based on the recommendations of two committees that reviewed the books. The books will not be re-shelved until the school district develops an opt-in, opt-out system, which is expected to be finalized this summer, Bay News 9 reports. County Citizens Defending Freedom, which called for the books’ removal, has said it will consider taking legal action. | MORE: School district news release | Book-by-book determinations.
Polk Doctors Report Unexpected Late-Season Flu Levels

Polk County doctors and health organizations say they are seeing an unexpected and unseasonal rise in flu and other respiratory viruses, News Channel 8 reports. Polk is one of two Florida counties reporting “moderate flu activity” for the last week in April, and patients are having trouble finding Tamiflu, the station reports. Physicians recommend flu shots for those who have not received one this flu season. | Florida DOH flu summary |
Neighbor Pulls Woman From Burning Mobile Home

A resident of Heatherwood Village Mobile Home Park on Harden Boulevard was pulled from her burning home by a neighbor Friday morning before firefighters arrived and put out the fire, News Channel 8 reports. The woman, the home’s only resident, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, and the neighbor was treated locally for smoke inhalation. No identities were released. No firefighters were injured. | LFD Facebook post.
Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46

Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46, passed away on April 26, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1976 in Lakeland, FL, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. Lani was a loving family man. He is a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Lani’s greatest joy was spending time with family. Lani also found joy in his job as a heavy equipment operator at B&S Ranch. He considered his co-workers as his family.
Tammy Louise Teixeira, 60

Tammy Louise Teixeira, age 60 passed away on April 30, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born on Otis Air Force Base, Massachusetts on April 13, 1962, to parents James and Judy Cornman. She moved down to the sunshine state from Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2003 and has resided here for 19 years. She worked for many years in the restaurant industry, and when not working she had many hobbies. She could be found in her favorite chair reading her Kindle, or watching YouTube. Those who knew her best would tell you that she LOVED her scratch tickets, and she loved to watch other people scratching tickets on YouTube.
Lakeland Passenger Lands Plane After Pilot Becomes Incapacitated

Darren Harrison of Lakeland was a passenger in a Cessna Grand Caravan flying from the Bahamas to Florida when the pilot became incapacitated. Though Harrison had never had flying lessons, he took over the aircraft’s controls and radioed Air Traffic Control at Palm Beach International Airport, News Channel 8 reports. Harrison was able to land the 38-foot Cessna safety under the guidance of Air Traffic Controller Robert Morgan. “The way he remained calm is why he’s alive today,” Nathan Romero, a flight instructor at Legends Airways in Lakeland, told WFLA. Harrison told Morgan he just wanted to get back to Lakeland to hug his pregnant wife, and he told WFLA it is too soon for him to be interviewed about his emergency landing. | ALSO: New York Post.
Alma Mesknes, 90

Alma Mesknes, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Alma was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida. She obtained both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of South Florida. She was a devoted educator to her students throughout Polk County, teaching at Haines City High School, Lakeland Senior High School, and Lake Gibson Senior High School. Upon retirement, Alma served as a loyal caretaker to her mother, Grace, then to her husband, John. Throughout her life, she gave her time and energy to others, especially those in her dear family. In her later years, she had a constant and cherished four-legged companion, Lacey, who she spoiled with cheeseburgers and ice cream. The simplest pleasures in life brought Alma great joy. She loved preparing Sunday meals, traveling to historic sites, and antiquing. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
City OKs 7-Story Downtown Apartment Complex, Parking Garage

For seven years, the city of Lakeland has for been looking for a builder to purchase the 1.5-acre, city-owned Oak Street parking lot downtown and replace it with a multi-use development. And now it has a deal with a company that wants to build a seven-story apartment complex with a 424-space parking garage.
Draken Laying Off 100 in Lakeland After Losing Air Force Contract

Draken International plans to lay off 100 employees at its headquarters at Lakeland Linder International Airport beginning May 24, the company said in a document filed with the state of Florida. The job cuts resulted from the U.S. Air Force not renewing a $280 million contract for adversary air services at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the Business Observer reported. In addition, Draken announced it would close a facility in Nevada and lay off 147 people there.
Bodega Market Set to Open on Munn Park by Thanksgiving

Around 1,200 people live in downtown Lakeland and there will be 7,000 people who work there by Friday when Summit Consulting employees finish moving into their new eight-story, $50-million headquarters on Massachusetts Avenue. But while you can enjoy a steak dinner, listen to live music, and browse through retail shops...
Lake Miriam Apartments Developer Offers to Reduce Size of Project

The controversial apartment complex proposed for Lake Miriam Drive near South Florida Avenue would have 33 fewer units and no four-story buildings, under an updated plan submitted by its developer. The new plans from Preferred Apartments Community call for 211 units instead of 244 and an increase in parking to 368 from 356, or 1.75 spaces per apartment, The Ledger reports. There’s no word yet on when the revised plan will be considered by the City Commission.
Lynn D. Harrison, 89

Lynn D. Harrison, 89 of Lakeland, died peacefully at home on May 4, 2022. He was a native of Lakeland and was born in Lakeland on February 12, 1933, to Green and Lillian Harrison. Lynn graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1950 and then served in the United States Navy. He...
