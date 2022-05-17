ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Browns Claimed 2 New Players On Tuesday

By Daniel Bates
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pair of recently cut secondary players found a home on Tuesday. Via the team's official Twitter account, the Cleveland Browns announced the signings of safety Luther King and cornerback Reggie Robinson II....

Look: Alabama Players React To The Nick Saban Controversy

Nick Saban put himself in the center of the firestorm after making salacious allegations in a public event Wednesday night. Alabama's head coach claimed Texas A&M "bought every player" from this year's recruiting class. He also alleged that Jackson State paid $1 million for a player, believed to be Travis Hunter. He even suggested that "it was in the paper" despite no evidence to validate those claims.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com. Molson spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad. Before joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he notched an solid four-year collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins (2016-19).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Calls Made To 'Dig Into' Nick Saban's Past

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went hard in responding to Alabama head coach Nick Saban accusing him of buying his recruits through NIL deals. During his screed again Saban in his media appearance today, Fisher called Saban a lot of names and made it clear that their friendship is over. Fisher called Saban a narcissist and suggested that people look into Saban's past.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Jackson State 5-Star Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban

On Wednesday night, Nick Saban pretty much accused Jackson State of paying $1 million to land five-star cornerback Travis Hunter. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."
JACKSON, MS
